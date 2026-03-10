Dr. Eric Moyer’s Newly Released "Redeeming Identity: Restoring the Heart of God’s Design" is a Transformative Exploration of Discovering One’s True Identity in Christ
“Redeeming Identity: Restoring the Heart of God’s Design” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Eric Moyer is an insightful guide that blends biblical truth and practical reflection to help readers understand who they are in God’s design and purpose.
Manor, TX, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Redeeming Identity: Restoring the Heart of God’s Design”: thoughtful and encouraging work that examines how faith, scripture, and personal reflection can reshape the way believers understand their identity and purpose. “Redeeming Identity: Restoring the Heart of God’s Design” is the creation of published author, Dr. Eric Moyer, the founder of Redeeming Identity and a researcher, teacher, author, and podcaster dedicated to helping people discover their God-given identity. When he’s not working on his latest project, he enjoys photography, cooking, and traveling with his wife from their home in central Texas.
Dr. Moyer shares, “Who am I?
Why am I here?
What is my purpose?
We are all searching for who we were created to be. We want to know who we are and our purpose for being here. Throughout our lives, we look to different experiences, relationships, and activities to define ourselves. Often our journey leads to frustration as we attempt to define our own paths to happiness and to discovering our true identity.
God is the one who created us and the only one that knows who we were meant to be. In Redeeming Identity, Eric Moyer provides a new perspective, seeing beyond society’s assumptions about identity and discovering the heart of God for who He designed us to be. Combining biblical and psychological principles, he provides a distinctive view of the Bible, God, the gospel, and our purpose that can transform your walk with God.
Do you consistently find yourself struggling to answer questions of identity or desire to help people in discovering their true identity? Then the message and practical steps presented in this book will prove invaluable.
If you’ve ever asked, Who am I? Why am I here?, this book offers clarity, hope, and direction. It’s encouraging, healing, and incredibly applicable as the framework makes big spiritual truths feel clear and doable.
A meaningful, inspiring read for anyone longing to live with greater purpose and walk more closely with God. Highly recommend.
—Ryan Schomaker, Executive Pastor of Ministry, Parkway Bible Church
In this well-executed and thought-provoking volume, Moyer sends a strong message of the importance of knowing God in order to understand one's self. The author blends Biblical content with autobiographical details and psychological insights, delivering an engaging reading experience that will appeal particularly to the faithful looking to deepen their relationship with God.
—BookLife prize
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Eric Moyer’s new book provides readers with meaningful tools to examine their identity, strengthen their relationship with God, and live more fully in alignment with His purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Redeeming Identity: Restoring the Heart of God’s Design” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redeeming Identity: Restoring the Heart of God’s Design”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
