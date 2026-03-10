Catherine Johnson Broussard’s Newly Released "I Know Him" is a Heartfelt Poetic Reflection on Faith, Growth, and Divine Guidance
“I Know Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Catherine Johnson Broussard is an inspiring collection of poetry that explores the author’s spiritual journey, offering readers uplifting messages of faith, understanding, and the enduring presence of God.
New Orleans, LA, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Know Him”: a moving compilation of poetry that celebrates the beauty of faith and the transformative power of divine connection. “I Know Him” is the creation of published author, Catherine Johnson Broussard, an African American poet, author, and activist based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Writing from a young age, she published her first poem in 1982 and has since been featured in numerous publications. Her debut poetry collection, His Words, an inspirational work, was released in 2019. Broussard holds a master’s degree in social work from Southern University in New Orleans and owns the Wedding Broom Company of New Orleans and Freedom Key NOLA. She is also an active member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Exhibition Council and the National Conference of Artists, New Orleans Chapter.
Broussard shares, “As a child, I only knew the world with the thoughts of a child. Not understanding that my feet were being planted on a strong foundation with each passing day. Many lessons were taught, I did not understand them all. Yet, the lessons I've learned are set firmly in my essence. The roads I traveled were straightened.
As wisdom comes, my eyes are open, understanding begets knowledge. HE comes before every step that I take. His Eyes are on me, never leaving, guiding me, always showing me the way. I KNOW HIM.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Johnson Broussard’s new book offers readers a soul-stirring journey of faith, wisdom, and gratitude. Each poem reflects the author’s deep relationship with God and her desire to inspire others to recognize His presence in every moment of life.
Consumers can purchase “I Know Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Know Him”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
