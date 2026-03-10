Jay Allen’s Newly Released "God is Real I Have Proof" is a Powerful Personal Testimony Sharing Supernatural Encounters, Struggles, and Faith Experiences
“God is Real I Have Proof” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jay Allen is a candid memoir of spiritual encounters and life experiences that strengthened the author’s belief in God’s reality and involvement in everyday life. Through honest storytelling, Allen encourages readers to reflect on their own testimonies and faith journeys.
New York, NY, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God is Real I Have Proof”: a deeply personal and thought-provoking account of supernatural experiences, spiritual struggles, and moments of divine intervention that shaped one man’s faith. “God is Real I Have Proof” is the creation of published author, Jay Allen, who was raised in the Midwest and lives with his wife of twenty-nine years and a Pomeranian named Bella.
Jay Allen shares, “God Is Real I Have Proof is about experiences I’ve had throughout the years that have confirmed to me the existence of God and Satan—from having my body violently pushed upward from a bed to seeing the eyes of Jesus in another man. You’ll read about a failed suicide attempt, crashing waves in a pool no one was in, the Lord speaking audibly, and other fun and exciting stories.
I’m not a writer, which will be evident as you read through this book, so let’s try to pay attention to the overall theme of the book instead of the simplistic writing style.
I suddenly felt led by God to share what I’ve experienced in my life. I believe God moved me to share this so others who read this may be inspired to share supernatural encounters they’ve also experienced. I think it’s important for us to share our testimonies about what the Lord has done in our lives, from feeling the presence of the Lord to testifying how he removed or added certain aspects to improve it.
I really hope this resonates with a few of you. It’s honestly a little scary just putting myself out there like this, but I’m trying to be obedient to what I feel God has led me to do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jay Allen’s new book presents a heartfelt testimony of faith, perseverance, and spiritual discovery, offering readers an honest look at one individual’s journey toward understanding God’s presence and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “God is Real I Have Proof” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God is Real I Have Proof”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
