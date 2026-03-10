Jay Allen’s Newly Released "God is Real I Have Proof" is a Powerful Personal Testimony Sharing Supernatural Encounters, Struggles, and Faith Experiences

“God is Real I Have Proof” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jay Allen is a candid memoir of spiritual encounters and life experiences that strengthened the author’s belief in God’s reality and involvement in everyday life. Through honest storytelling, Allen encourages readers to reflect on their own testimonies and faith journeys.