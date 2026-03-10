Lawanna Gilliam, M. Ed’s Newly Released “FEARLESS...I AM” is an Empowering Faith-Based Guide to Overcoming Fear and Embracing Spiritual Courage
“FEARLESS...I AM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawanna Gilliam, M. Ed is an inspirational collection of reflections, prayers, and scriptural insights designed to help readers confront fear, grow in faith, and live with confidence in God’s promises.
Jacksonville, FL, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “FEARLESS...I AM”: an encouraging and Scripture-centered work that explores the many ways fear can affect daily life and spiritual growth while offering readers practical, faith-driven tools for overcoming it. “FEARLESS...I AM” is the creation of published author, Lawanna Gilliam, M. Ed, a Florida native living near St. Augustine whose faith in Jesus Christ began in childhood through strong church involvement. After a personal spiritual encounter and years of growth within both denominational and nondenominational ministries, she developed a deep belief that God meets people where they are and guides them toward purpose. She holds master’s degrees in educational leadership and counseling. Inspired by the Holy Spirit, Lawanna writes poetry and books to share her faith and encouragement with others.
Gilliam shares, “According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, fearless is described as “free from fear, brave.” Other synonyms listed were bold, courageous, dauntless, heroic, and gallant. While other descriptive words were reported, the one word that best describes you and me for this project is fearless. So often many live in fear, paralyzed, unable to move, afraid of something or someone. We all experience a measure of fear in one area or another. If it’s not addressed or exposed, fear will hinder dreams, destroy relationships, and restrict spiritual growth in the Lord. Furthermore, fear is disguised and appears in many forms, such as loneliness, rejection, failed relationship.
Hiding, ignoring, or denying will never dismantle fear, only through the guidance of the Lord through praying, fasting, and meditating. Second Timothy 1:7 says, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear,” which I later discover that those words have not taken root in our hearts. Let not your heart be troubled! Help is on the way (words from the late Robert Shambach). The Lord will deliver you from all your fears so that you will boldly say, “FEARLESS. I AM!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawanna Gilliam, M. Ed’s new book offers readers an uplifting blend of personal testimony, biblical encouragement, and practical spiritual guidance for overcoming fear and embracing a life of faith, confidence, and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “FEARLESS...I AM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FEARLESS...I AM”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
