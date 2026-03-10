Lawanna Gilliam, M. Ed’s Newly Released “FEARLESS...I AM” is an Empowering Faith-Based Guide to Overcoming Fear and Embracing Spiritual Courage

“FEARLESS...I AM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawanna Gilliam, M. Ed is an inspirational collection of reflections, prayers, and scriptural insights designed to help readers confront fear, grow in faith, and live with confidence in God’s promises.