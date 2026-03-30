360 Sound And Vision and Director Dwayne Buckle Announce Sequel Documentary: The History of Cybernetics: Second Order Cybernetics
New York, NY, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dwayne Buckle, acclaimed filmmaker and chronicler of scientific history, and 360 Sound And Vision, an acclaimed independent film distribution company based in the United States, returns with a chilling exploration of humanity's tangled relationship with technology in this highly anticipated sequel, The History of Cybernetics: Second Order Cybernetics. Following the 2024 landmark documentary, The History of Cybernetics, in this episode, Buckle turns his lens toward the recursive systems and feedback loops that now define not only machines, but society itself.
The film revisits the foundational work of Norbert Wiener, Claude Shannon, Ross Ashby, and other pioneering mathematicians and theorists, revealing how their ideas laid the groundwork for a future that feels increasingly inescapable. Buckle examines how the lines between observer and system blur, creating feedback loops that may shape not just machines, but human behavior, perception, and even thought.
"The first film told the story," Buckle explains, "the sequel asks the question: what happens when the system begins to watch itself — and what if we are part of the system?"
With cinematic sequences that feel both historical and prophetic, Second Order Cybernetics confronts audiences with the uneasy realization that the boundaries between control, observation, and consequence are dissolving. The future may be more interconnected — and unpredictable — than we dare to imagine.
The documentary will premiere in select theaters and on digital platforms in late 2026. Buckle urges viewers to consider carefully the questions it raises: Who is observing whom? And what does it mean when the system begins to observe itself?
The film revisits the foundational work of Norbert Wiener, Claude Shannon, Ross Ashby, and other pioneering mathematicians and theorists, revealing how their ideas laid the groundwork for a future that feels increasingly inescapable. Buckle examines how the lines between observer and system blur, creating feedback loops that may shape not just machines, but human behavior, perception, and even thought.
"The first film told the story," Buckle explains, "the sequel asks the question: what happens when the system begins to watch itself — and what if we are part of the system?"
With cinematic sequences that feel both historical and prophetic, Second Order Cybernetics confronts audiences with the uneasy realization that the boundaries between control, observation, and consequence are dissolving. The future may be more interconnected — and unpredictable — than we dare to imagine.
The documentary will premiere in select theaters and on digital platforms in late 2026. Buckle urges viewers to consider carefully the questions it raises: Who is observing whom? And what does it mean when the system begins to observe itself?
Contact
360 Sound And Vision EntertainmentContact
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
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