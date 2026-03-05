Victoria Wickman, Esq. Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
New York, NY, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Wickman of New York, New York, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her professional accomplishments and contributions in the field of law/legal services. Wickman will be featured in the Spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Victoria Wickman, Esq.
Victoria Wickman is the founder of the Law Office of Victoria Wickman, a boutique law firm in New York City focused exclusively on medical malpractice. Her firm represents clients who have suffered injuries in the course of receiving medical care and serves clients throughout the New York City metropolitan area and New Jersey. Her practice also includes traumatic brain injury cases and personal injury.
Wickman began her legal career working in a local law office while attending law school, where she handled personal injury matters and developed a passion for advocating for individuals who have been mistreated and injured. After earning her Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law in 2001, where she was named to the Dean’s List and was a member of the Director Moot Court Honor Society, she worked as an associate at a Park Avenue general practice law firm handling personal injury and medical malpractice cases. She later joined the medical malpractice department of a personal injury law firm, where she secured numerous multimillion-dollar medical malpractice settlements in cases involving failures to diagnose cancer, improper surgeries, and improper infant deliveries. Wickman opened her own firm in 2009.
A graduate of St. John’s University, Wickman earned her B.S. in English and political science in 1998. She is licensed to practice law in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.
Wickman serves as co-vice chairperson of the medical malpractice committee of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association and served as president of the medical malpractice committee from 2024 to 2025. She is a member of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the Nathan Sobel Inns of Court, Kings County, the Columbian Lawyers of Kings County, the North American Brain Injury Society, the New York State Bar Association, and the Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association.
Her honors include selection to Super Lawyers from 2014–2025 and Super Lawyers Rising Stars in 2013, the Pen Award given by the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, an AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell, Client Champion Silver by Martindale-Hubbell, recognition by Best Lawyers, and membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
For more information, visit New York City Personal Injury Lawyers | Law Office of Victoria Wickman
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
