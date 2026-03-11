QNAP Releases the 10-Bay, ZFS-Based, High-Density All-Flash TS-h1077AFU SATA SSD NAS Powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 7000 Series Processors
Taipei, Taiwan, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today introduced the TS-h1077AFU, a compact 10-bay SATA-based all-flash NAS designed for businesses seeking fast, reliable, and cost-effective flash storage. Built on the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 7000 Series processors, and equipped with ECC DDR5 memory, the TS-h1077AFU delivers exceptional performance, data integrity, and deployment value. Engineered with speed, density, and reliability at its core, the TS-h1077AFU is ideal for virtualization, high-speed media workflows, database operations, and multi-site backup consolidation.
"Following the strong market reception of our 30-bay TS-h3077AFU, we developed the TS-h1077AFU to bring the same enterprise flash performance to a more compact and versatile form factor," said Alex Shih, Product Manager at QNAP. "This 10-bay model gives businesses greater flexibility when designing high-performance flash storage architectures, while retaining the reliability and data integrity that QuTS hero is known for."
TS-h1077AFU key features
- AMD Ryzen™ PRO 7000 Series processors
8-core/16-thread CPU with built-in AMD Radeon™ Graphics for high-quality graphics performance—ideal for virtualization, high-resolution multimedia, and multitasking.
- Up to 192GB DDR5 ECC memory
ECC-protected DRAM ensures data integrity and reliability for long-term operations, ideal for virtualization and multi-threaded workloads.
- Optimized SSD performance
Optimized for low-latency workloads with ZFS inline deduplication, compression, and QNAP’s QSAL to enhance SSD endurance, performance, and prevent simultaneous damage to SSDs to ensure data security.
- High-speed networking
Comes with 2 × 10GbE and 2 × 2.5GbE ports, with optional 25GbE via dual PCIe Gen 4 x8 slots.
- High-availability support
With HA support and all-flash performance, the TS-h1077AFU can form a dual-NAS failover cluster for uninterrupted core services—delivering the stability and resilience required for mission-critical workloads.
- Scalable to petabyte-level storage
Expand via QNAP JBODs to build a massive flexible storage architecture.
- Redundant power & enterprise reliability
Dual PSUs, enterprise-grade cooling, and ZFS self-healing mechanisms ensure stability for mission-critical operations.
- Long-term availability until 2030
Ensures consistent supply for long-term deployments, projects, and multi-site rollouts.
- Cloud backup with myQNAPcloud One
A unified cloud storage service supporting both file and object data which support data immutability, myQNAPcloud One is the ideal cloud backup destination for the TS-h1077AFU—with completely free data transfer.
For more information, please visit www.qnap.com.
