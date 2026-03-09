Beau Jest at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Beau Jest, James Sherman’s delightful Jewish-American story.
Omri Schein directs Samuel Ashdown,* Josh Cahn,* Benjamin Cole, Katrina Michaels,* Joel Polis,* and Jill Remez.* Christopher M. Williams* is the Production Stage Manager. Alyssa Hayden and Clarence Lightfoot III are the Production Assistants. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Jennifer Brawn Gittings (Costume Design) Evan Eason (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Beau Jest performances begin Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Added Wednesday matinee April 24 and May 13. A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for Friday, May 1. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. For complete performance schedule and ticket information, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
