Renewed ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for xSuite ISMS
German TÜV NORD certificate confirms: software manufacturer’s information security continues to meet the highest standards.
Ahrensburg, Germany, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the world’s leading standard for information security management systems (ISMS). Nearly one year ago, xSuite completed its transition to the latest version of this key cybersecurity certification. The company has now successfully renewed its certificate and has been recertified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 by TÜV NORD. Once again, this confirms the company’s ongoing compliance with the high security standards it has set for itself.
Through its company-wide ISMS, the xSuite Group defines and documents all processes and structures, ensuring the long-term protection and continuous advancement of information security through an ongoing improvement process. The scope of the renewed ISMS certificate, which is valid for three years, covers the development of software products (cloud and on-premises) for the automated processing of incoming administrative documents in enterprises, as well as supporting IT operations and other corporate functions.
With this certification, the xSuite Group demonstrates not only that it meets the standard’s requirements, but also that it maintains its processes and controls as effective, up to date, and practical over the long term. Particular focus is placed on addressing modern cybersecurity risks and implementing security measures efficiently based on risk assessments. As part of these efforts, xSuite migrated its ISMS to a new platform. The platform enables structured and transparent documentation, improved collaboration, and rapid access to relevant security-related information.
Matthias Lemenkühler, Chief Product & Technology Officer at xSuite: “In light of increasing cyber risks, software development demands ever stricter security measures. By successfully completing our recertification, we not only streamline our internal processes but also strengthen the trust our customers and partners place in our development work.”
Through its company-wide ISMS, the xSuite Group defines and documents all processes and structures, ensuring the long-term protection and continuous advancement of information security through an ongoing improvement process. The scope of the renewed ISMS certificate, which is valid for three years, covers the development of software products (cloud and on-premises) for the automated processing of incoming administrative documents in enterprises, as well as supporting IT operations and other corporate functions.
With this certification, the xSuite Group demonstrates not only that it meets the standard’s requirements, but also that it maintains its processes and controls as effective, up to date, and practical over the long term. Particular focus is placed on addressing modern cybersecurity risks and implementing security measures efficiently based on risk assessments. As part of these efforts, xSuite migrated its ISMS to a new platform. The platform enables structured and transparent documentation, improved collaboration, and rapid access to relevant security-related information.
Matthias Lemenkühler, Chief Product & Technology Officer at xSuite: “In light of increasing cyber risks, software development demands ever stricter security measures. By successfully completing our recertification, we not only streamline our internal processes but also strengthen the trust our customers and partners place in our development work.”
Contact
dina.ziems@xsuite.comContact
Dina Ziems
041028838871
www.xsuite.com
Dina Ziems
041028838871
www.xsuite.com
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