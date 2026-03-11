mender Welcomes Matt Duncan as Lifecycles Solutions Director
Euless, TX, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- mender, a leader in sustainable lifecycle solutions for electronics and IT assets, is excited to announce the appointment of Matt Duncan as Lifecycles Solutions Director.
In this critical leadership role, Matt will drive the strategy and execution of mender’s lifecycle services, ensuring clients maximize asset value while minimizing environmental impact. With extensive experience in developing solutions that streamline technology lifecycles and optimize reuse and refurbishment programs, Matt joins mender prepared to elevate how organizations approach responsible asset management.
“We’re thrilled to have Matt onboard,” said Kent Taggart, CEO of mender. “His deep understanding of lifecycle strategy and customer-centric solutions will accelerate our mission to make sustainable, business-forward lifecycle practices the industry norm. Plus, his knack for turning complex challenges into smart, pragmatic solutions fits perfectly with mender’s culture.”
Matt brings a proven track record of leading cross-functional teams, building strong client partnerships, and driving measurable outcomes. He’s known for blending strategic thinking with boots-on-the-ground execution, making him just the person to champion our lifecycle vision.
“I’m energized to join mender at this phase of growth,” said Matt Duncan. “The team’s commitment to innovative lifecycle solutions is exciting, and I look forward to helping our clients achieve both sustainability and operational excellence.”
About mender:
mender partners with businesses and enterprises to reimagine how technology assets are managed throughout their lifecycle. From extending useful life to secure redistribution and beyond, mender blends smart strategy with sustainable action.
