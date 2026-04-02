WOWIVID Expands Global Distributor Network for Android Car Stereo Systems
WOWIVID announces the expansion of its global distributor program for Android car stereo systems, inviting distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join the growing automotive infotainment market.
Dallas, TX, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Automotive electronics brand WOWIVID has announced the expansion of its global distribution program as demand for smart in-car infotainment systems continues to grow worldwide.
The company is inviting automotive electronics distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join its international partner network and participate in the rapidly expanding Android car stereo market.
Growing Demand for Smart In-Car Technology
With the increasing popularity of connected vehicles, drivers are seeking advanced infotainment features such as wireless smartphone connectivity, GPS navigation, and multimedia entertainment systems.
Android-based head units have become one of the fastest-growing categories in the automotive aftermarket industry, offering drivers enhanced functionality compared with traditional factory-installed stereos.
WOWIVID has developed a range of smart infotainment systems designed to upgrade vehicle connectivity while maintaining compatibility with a wide range of popular vehicle models.
Product Features Designed for Global Markets
WOWIVID Android car stereo systems integrate a variety of modern features, including:
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
HD touchscreen displays
Bluetooth hands-free calling and music streaming
Built-in GPS navigation
Wi-Fi connectivity and app support
Steering wheel control compatibility
These systems are widely used as upgrades for vehicles produced by brands such as Toyota, Ford, BMW, and Honda.
Expanding International Distribution
As part of its global growth strategy, WOWIVID is seeking partnerships with automotive electronics businesses worldwide, including:
Car electronics distributors
Automotive accessory wholesalers
Regional importers
Car audio installation centers
Online retailers specializing in automotive electronics
The company aims to strengthen its presence in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through strategic partnerships with local distributors.
About WOWIVID
WOWIVID is a global brand specializing in Android car stereo systems and automotive infotainment technology. The company focuses on developing multimedia head units designed to enhance vehicle connectivity, navigation, and in-car entertainment for modern drivers.
Media Contact
Company Name: WOWIVID
Contact Person: Media Relations
Website: https://www.wowivid.com
Email: sales@wowivid.com
WOWIVID welcomes inquiries from automotive electronics distributors, wholesalers, importers, and installation service providers interested in expanding their product portfolio with Android car stereo and smart infotainment solutions.
Businesses interested in partnership opportunities can visit the official website or contact the company directly for more information about distribution programs and product offerings.
The company is inviting automotive electronics distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join its international partner network and participate in the rapidly expanding Android car stereo market.
Growing Demand for Smart In-Car Technology
With the increasing popularity of connected vehicles, drivers are seeking advanced infotainment features such as wireless smartphone connectivity, GPS navigation, and multimedia entertainment systems.
Android-based head units have become one of the fastest-growing categories in the automotive aftermarket industry, offering drivers enhanced functionality compared with traditional factory-installed stereos.
WOWIVID has developed a range of smart infotainment systems designed to upgrade vehicle connectivity while maintaining compatibility with a wide range of popular vehicle models.
Product Features Designed for Global Markets
WOWIVID Android car stereo systems integrate a variety of modern features, including:
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
HD touchscreen displays
Bluetooth hands-free calling and music streaming
Built-in GPS navigation
Wi-Fi connectivity and app support
Steering wheel control compatibility
These systems are widely used as upgrades for vehicles produced by brands such as Toyota, Ford, BMW, and Honda.
Expanding International Distribution
As part of its global growth strategy, WOWIVID is seeking partnerships with automotive electronics businesses worldwide, including:
Car electronics distributors
Automotive accessory wholesalers
Regional importers
Car audio installation centers
Online retailers specializing in automotive electronics
The company aims to strengthen its presence in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through strategic partnerships with local distributors.
About WOWIVID
WOWIVID is a global brand specializing in Android car stereo systems and automotive infotainment technology. The company focuses on developing multimedia head units designed to enhance vehicle connectivity, navigation, and in-car entertainment for modern drivers.
Media Contact
Company Name: WOWIVID
Contact Person: Media Relations
Website: https://www.wowivid.com
Email: sales@wowivid.com
WOWIVID welcomes inquiries from automotive electronics distributors, wholesalers, importers, and installation service providers interested in expanding their product portfolio with Android car stereo and smart infotainment solutions.
Businesses interested in partnership opportunities can visit the official website or contact the company directly for more information about distribution programs and product offerings.
Contact
WOWIVIDContact
Simon Su
+8615361049380
https://www.wowivid.com
Simon Su
+8615361049380
https://www.wowivid.com
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