WordFinderApp.net Launches Free Browser-Based Word Game Toolkit for Scrabble, Words With Friends, and More
Bucharest, Romania, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pixel Works Software today announced the launch of its comprehensive WordFinderApp.net, free-to-use word game toolkit designed for players of Scrabble, Words With Friends, Wordle, Wordfeud, and other popular word games. The platform offers instant word unscrambling, anagram generation, crossword assistance, and scoring tools — all accessible directly from any web browser without requiring an app download.
Unlike traditional mobile apps that consume device storage and require updates, WordFinderApp.net provides a full suite of word-finding tools that work instantly on any device with an internet connection. Players can unscramble letters, find high-scoring words, solve Wordle puzzles, and look up definitions — all from a single platform.
Key features include a letter solver supporting multiple dictionaries, a Scrabble and Words With Friends cheat tool with point calculations, a Wordle solver, a spelling bee solver, a rhyme finder, and a word search solver. The site also offers curated word lists such as two-letter words, five-letter words, and words containing high-value letters like Q, Z, J, and X.
"Word game players shouldn't have to download a separate app for every game they play," said the WordFinderApp team. "Our goal is to give players one fast, reliable tool that works everywhere — on their phone, tablet, or desktop — the moment they need it."
WordFinderApp.net is available now at no cost. A companion mobile app is also available for iOS and Android for players who prefer a native experience.
For more information, visit https://wordfinderapp.net.
Unlike traditional mobile apps that consume device storage and require updates, WordFinderApp.net provides a full suite of word-finding tools that work instantly on any device with an internet connection. Players can unscramble letters, find high-scoring words, solve Wordle puzzles, and look up definitions — all from a single platform.
Key features include a letter solver supporting multiple dictionaries, a Scrabble and Words With Friends cheat tool with point calculations, a Wordle solver, a spelling bee solver, a rhyme finder, and a word search solver. The site also offers curated word lists such as two-letter words, five-letter words, and words containing high-value letters like Q, Z, J, and X.
"Word game players shouldn't have to download a separate app for every game they play," said the WordFinderApp team. "Our goal is to give players one fast, reliable tool that works everywhere — on their phone, tablet, or desktop — the moment they need it."
WordFinderApp.net is available now at no cost. A companion mobile app is also available for iOS and Android for players who prefer a native experience.
For more information, visit https://wordfinderapp.net.
Contact
PixelWorksSoftwareContact
Victor Malvek
+40732079743
https://www.pixelworkssoftware.com
Victor Malvek
+40732079743
https://www.pixelworkssoftware.com
Categories