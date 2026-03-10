Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "EPPICCA 1.1 – The Eppicca Layers Series" by John Terry

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Eppicca 1.1, the second book of the Eppicca Layers Series, is an epic, multi-layered novel with supernatural elements that explore themes of identity, fate, and power. Written by John Terry.