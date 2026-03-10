Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "EPPICCA 1.1 – The Eppicca Layers Series" by John Terry
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Eppicca 1.1, the second book of the Eppicca Layers Series, is an epic, multi-layered novel with supernatural elements that explore themes of identity, fate, and power. Written by John Terry.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Eppicca 1.1:
Reality is layered. Memory is fragile. And perfection has a cost.
Across the EPPICCA Layers, worlds exist stacked upon one another, separated by Plates that have begun to slip. Kane Thai believed he could save reality by reshaping it, rewriting lives and erasing failures. Instead, he has left fractures through which horrors now crawl.
Dale Vail is trapped in a house that should not exist, haunted by things that cannot die. Ray Tucker uncovers a truth that could save millions, only to lose himself to power and desire. Abigail Reed writes to preserve reality as entire worlds collapse around her.
Watching it all is Alan Lipher, a reconstructed observer forbidden to intervene, until even observation proves dangerous.
As ancient entities rise, cities flood, and Kindred Palace grows from steel and blood, EPPICCA 1.1 asks a brutal question: if you could remake reality, how many lives would you erase to get it right?
This is not a story about saving the world. It is about what remains after it breaks.
Eppicca 1.1 is available in multiple formats worldwide:
436 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882138
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.67 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GPR4TFGG
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/EPPICCA1-1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About the Author
John Terry was born in 1968 and has lived most of his life in Crowborough, East Sussex, UK. John tried writing at a young age but lacked world experience. Life gets in the way of dreams. To stop and watch the world is one of the greatest gifts life gives us. From that can come inspiration. A whole layer of Worlds can be formed, and given voice.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Reality is layered. Memory is fragile. And perfection has a cost.
Across the EPPICCA Layers, worlds exist stacked upon one another, separated by Plates that have begun to slip. Kane Thai believed he could save reality by reshaping it, rewriting lives and erasing failures. Instead, he has left fractures through which horrors now crawl.
Dale Vail is trapped in a house that should not exist, haunted by things that cannot die. Ray Tucker uncovers a truth that could save millions, only to lose himself to power and desire. Abigail Reed writes to preserve reality as entire worlds collapse around her.
Watching it all is Alan Lipher, a reconstructed observer forbidden to intervene, until even observation proves dangerous.
As ancient entities rise, cities flood, and Kindred Palace grows from steel and blood, EPPICCA 1.1 asks a brutal question: if you could remake reality, how many lives would you erase to get it right?
This is not a story about saving the world. It is about what remains after it breaks.
Eppicca 1.1 is available in multiple formats worldwide:
436 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882138
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.67 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GPR4TFGG
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/EPPICCA1-1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About the Author
John Terry was born in 1968 and has lived most of his life in Crowborough, East Sussex, UK. John tried writing at a young age but lacked world experience. Life gets in the way of dreams. To stop and watch the world is one of the greatest gifts life gives us. From that can come inspiration. A whole layer of Worlds can be formed, and given voice.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories