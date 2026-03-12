Morgan Bailey’s Newly Released "Canvas: Be a Portrait of Gods Grace" is a Faith-Based Guide That Encourages Believers to Let God Shape Their Lives Into a Testimony
“Canvas: Be A Portrait of Gods Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Morgan Bailey is a reflective devotional work that invites readers to see their lives as a canvas for God’s transforming grace. Drawing from decades of pastoral ministry and a long journey with cancer, Bailey offers encouragement for living with purpose, faith, and resilience in community with Christ.
Dadeville, AL, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Canvas: Be A Portrait of Gods Grace”: an uplifting and spiritually rich exploration of how God uses life’s victories, struggles, and seasons of suffering to create a testimony of His grace in every believer. “Canvas: Be A Portrait of Gods Grace” is the creation of published author, Morgan Bailey, a longtime pastor and ministry leader, graduating from The Baptist College of Florida (1985) and Luther Rice Seminary (1990). Over four decades, he pastored six churches in Alabama and Florida, all noted for strong health and growth, including Santuck Baptist Church, which was recognized among the top 3% of growing churches nationwide by the Billy Graham School of Evangelism. He also served nine years in leadership with the Alabama Baptist Convention and continues in retirement through TALKS, training churches in evangelism, prayer, small groups, and spiritual gifts. Morgan is the author of GodTalks Prayer Journal and Canvas – Be a Portrait of God’s Grace, the latter inspired by his 17-year journey with stage 4 cancer. He and his wife Ritta of 51 years live on Lake Martin, Alabama, and have two sons and one granddaughter.
Bailey shares, “You are called to be a portrait of God’s Grace!
The redeemed are given a unique and glorious gift at salvation. God gives us a blank canvas purchased and cleansed by Christ. The Father longs to paint a portrait of His grace on the canvas of our lives. The palette is adorned with the unique colors of our journey with Jesus. The vibrant colors of spiritual victories are cast alongside the somber, foundational hues of our adversity. We enjoy life’s mountaintops, but it is in the valleys of suffering God frames our portrait. The Holy Spirit masterfully uses every experience as brushstrokes on our masterpiece. Our story is unique, but our portrait should be recognizable to all who gaze upon its beauty—it’s Jesus. The Father has commanded us to develop our portrait in the safe place of community in His church. God calls us to display our grace portrait in the art gallery of life. He has strategically placed us to share our gospel story with those who desperately need to see it. If you belong to Jesus, you have a portrait to paint! My prayer is that the pages of Canvas will guide and inspire you in this incredible journey of faith.
(God) Who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble with the comfort which we ourselves are comforted by God. (2 Corinthians 1:3–4)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Morgan Bailey’s new book offers a thoughtful blend of personal testimony, biblical teaching, and practical encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “Canvas: Be A Portrait of Gods Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Canvas: Be A Portrait of Gods Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
