Morgan Bailey’s Newly Released "Canvas: Be a Portrait of Gods Grace" is a Faith-Based Guide That Encourages Believers to Let God Shape Their Lives Into a Testimony

“Canvas: Be A Portrait of Gods Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Morgan Bailey is a reflective devotional work that invites readers to see their lives as a canvas for God’s transforming grace. Drawing from decades of pastoral ministry and a long journey with cancer, Bailey offers encouragement for living with purpose, faith, and resilience in community with Christ.