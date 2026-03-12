Reverend Todd Crouch’s Newly Released "That They Might Know You" Explores Scripture-Centered Reflections Guiding Readers Into a Deeper Relationship with Christ
“That They Might Know You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend Todd Crouch is a collection of Scripture-rooted reflections and teachings designed to help readers grow in faith and intimacy with God through Jesus Christ.
Afton, MI, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “That They Might Know You”: an encouraging and thoughtful collection of faith-based reflections offering insight into Scripture and the Christian life. “That They Might Know You” is the creation of published author, Reverend Todd Crouch, a pastor and elder with more than thirty years of ministry experience, having served congregations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan as both an associate and senior pastor. He currently leads Topinabee Community Church in Topinabee, Michigan, and has been a longtime radio host, speaker, and writer, producing broadcasts, blogs, and published works focused on faith and Scripture. A sought-after speaker, he has preached at churches and interdenominational events nationwide and studied theology at Grace Communion Seminary. In addition to his ministry, he is a fourth-degree black belt and certified tae kwon do instructor and enjoys studying church and military history. Rev. Crouch and his wife, DeDe, live in Michigan’s Straits Area and are blessed with two sons and six grandchildren.
Reverend Crouch shares, “The great God, the Holy Trinity, has reached out to humanity through his holy Son, Jesus Christ. It is through Jesus that we see the most perfect revelation of who God is—the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. It is through Jesus that our God has called us to come to know him, not just as a theory or concept but in a relationship, all through and by Jesus. This relationship is the essence of eternal life. This is Jesus’s prayer for us all: “And this is eternal life that they might know You the only true God and Jesus Christ Whom You have sent” (John: 17:3).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Todd Crouch’s new book offers readers a collection of devotional-style writings and sermon-inspired reflections intended to strengthen faith, encourage spiritual growth, and deepen one’s personal relationship with God through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “That They Might Know You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “That They Might Know You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
