Richard L. Gregerson’s Newly Released “**AND THE HOLY SPIRIT***” is an Insightful Exploration of the Person and Power of the Holy Spirit in the Life of Today’s Believer
“**AND THE HOLY SPIRIT***” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard L. Gregerson is a faith-centered teaching that encourages readers to recognize and embrace the vital role of the Holy Spirit in personal spiritual growth and church life.
Lacey, WA, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “**AND THE HOLY SPIRIT***”: an encouraging and instructive call to deeper spiritual understanding. “**AND THE HOLY SPIRIT***” is the creation of published author, Richard L. Gregerson, a retired mechanical draftsman and educator in the same field who has lived in a variety of states before settling down for retirement in Lacey, Washington.
Gregerson shares, “Titling for this book stems from the desire to make the person and ministry of the Holy Spirit more widely known and appreciated. Having been involved in several different denominations as well as some independent churches, I have seen the Holy Spirit virtually ignored. After having received the Holy Spirit’s baptism, I came to realize how critical the Holy Spirit is in the life of the believer as well as in the life of a church. The power available to believers and churches through the Holy Spirit is wonderful to witness and minister. We hear, “In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” intoned over and over again while the third person of the Trinity is ignored in prayer, praise, and worship. This all is why the title of this book is And the Holy Spirit. He is not to be passed by.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard L. Gregerson’s new book invites readers to grow in faith and discover the significance of the Holy Spirit’s role in daily Christian living.
