Rebecca S. Mower’s Newly Released "The Three Plastic Steps" is a Charming Children’s Story That Celebrates Perseverance, Problem-Solving, and Early Learning Milestones
“The Three Plastic Steps” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca S. Mower is a heartwarming picture book that follows a toddler’s moment of challenge and growth, highlighting the value of patience, guidance, and developing new skills.
Ipswich, SD, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Three Plastic Steps”: a delightful and meaningful children’s story inspired by real-life moments in early childhood development. “The Three Plastic Steps” is the creation of published author, Rebecca S. Mower, trained in early childhood development and elementary education, she and her husband raised their three children while teaching in a small South Dakota town and earning master’s degrees. Though retired from the classroom, Grandma Beckie continues to support and guide toddlers and preschoolers in her community, remaining devoted to early learning and care.
Mower shares, “How many times would T. J. bring a toy—not just any toy but a toy with wheels—up the stairs? And why?
At his young age, he thought he had his world figured out, until the unexpected happened. Then T. J. was given the chance to try a new skill to maneuver himself out of his own predicament.
What would he do?
This is not just a story of discovery between the turning of the pages but one of difficult work, requiring great skill.
skill—The ability to do something well (if permitted).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca S. Mower’s new book serves as an engaging resource for families, caregivers, and educators seeking to encourage resilience and growth in young children through storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “The Three Plastic Steps” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Three Plastic Steps”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
