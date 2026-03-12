Jimmy Irish’s Newly Released "Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Family and the Joy of Belonging

“Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Irish is a tender and uplifting children’s book that follows a young boy growing up in a military family, highlighting the challenges of frequent moves while emphasizing love, belonging, and the magic of Christmas.