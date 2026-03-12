Jimmy Irish’s Newly Released "Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Family and the Joy of Belonging
“Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Irish is a tender and uplifting children’s book that follows a young boy growing up in a military family, highlighting the challenges of frequent moves while emphasizing love, belonging, and the magic of Christmas.
New York, NY, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!”: a charming and meaningful children’s tale that captures the heart of military family life through the eyes of a young boy learning to embrace change. “Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Irish, a children’s book author from Alaska whose stories center on positive family values and meaningful life lessons. A devoted husband and father of four, he is also a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant who spent his career developing leadership and management skills. Beyond writing, Jimmy has served as a university business instructor, Alaskan election commissioner, director of the Fairbanks Small Business Development Center, and a foreman for the Anchorage School District Warehouse, bringing a lifetime of experience into his storytelling.
Irish shares, “Little Brian’s dad was in the US Air Force, and for little Brian, moving from one place to the next was all he knew from birth through most of his childhood. He was born on Andrews Air Force Base (AFB) in the Washington, DC area, also known as The President’s Base, where the US president’s airplane, called Air Force One, is kept. Brian’s dad worked as an expediter in the First Helicopter Squadron on Andrews Air Force Base.
Little Brian always felt like a significant part of his Irish-American immediate family. As the youngest, little Brian was not only loved deeply but also highly protected by his family members.
From the author: The story is based on true events along with some fictional aspects included. In this story, we will look briefly at Brian’s adventures while he was a young kid traveling with his family. Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Irish’s new book offers children and families a comforting message about adaptability, gratitude, and the enduring strength of family bonds, especially meaningful for military families and young readers facing change.
Consumers can purchase “Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Brian, the Military Brat’s Best Christmas Ever!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
