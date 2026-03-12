Julianna Nicole’s Newly Released "Miracle Mouse" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Blends Gentle Humor, Faith, and Life Lessons Through an Unexpected Adventure
“Miracle Mouse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julianna Nicole is a charming story that follows a spunky granny whose encounters with three tiny visitors lead her on meaningful quests filled with discovery, purpose, and wisdom.
New York, NY, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Miracle Mouse”, a delightful and uplifting children’s story, is the creation of published author, Julianna Nicole.
Julianna Nicole shares, “A spunky granny has a surprise encounter with three mice in her house, and each sends her on a frantic but purposeful quest as she tries to catch them. As she works to find each mouse, she discovers a lost treasure and a life lesson only a mouse could bring her. Enjoy the cutouts at the back of the book to reenact the story and make it your own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julianna Nicole’s new book offers families a joyful reading experience that encourages reflection, gratitude, and imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Miracle Mouse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miracle Mouse”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Julianna Nicole shares, “A spunky granny has a surprise encounter with three mice in her house, and each sends her on a frantic but purposeful quest as she tries to catch them. As she works to find each mouse, she discovers a lost treasure and a life lesson only a mouse could bring her. Enjoy the cutouts at the back of the book to reenact the story and make it your own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julianna Nicole’s new book offers families a joyful reading experience that encourages reflection, gratitude, and imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Miracle Mouse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miracle Mouse”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories