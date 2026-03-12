Gregg Allen’s Newly Released "Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader" is a Powerful Personal Testimony of Redemption and Lasting Freedom Through Faith

“Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregg Allen is an unflinching autobiographical journey that chronicles decades of struggle, self-discovery, and spiritual transformation, offering hope to readers seeking purpose, healing, and a renewed life in Christ.