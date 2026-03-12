Gregg Allen’s Newly Released "Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader" is a Powerful Personal Testimony of Redemption and Lasting Freedom Through Faith
“Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregg Allen is an unflinching autobiographical journey that chronicles decades of struggle, self-discovery, and spiritual transformation, offering hope to readers seeking purpose, healing, and a renewed life in Christ.
Las Vegas, NV, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity”: an honest, faith-centered memoir of deliverance and purpose. “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity” is the creation of published author, Gregg Allen, a native of Gary, Indiana and former Chicago resident, who overcame early underachievement to discover his God-given purpose and embrace a life of meaningful contribution. Now living in Las Vegas, Nevada, he approaches the future with renewed determination, declaring that he is “just getting started” and views benefaction as both his calling and way of life. Unmarried and without children, Gregg remains open to what God has planned for him in due time.
Allen shares, “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader raises the stakes on transparency in the homosexual defection space. It is written with the idea that if underlying reasons for choosing the path of homosexuality for one can be exposed, these facts might indeed inform the many as a deeper reflection on why homosexuality is so compelling. May you discern priceless value in this.
In this deeply moving and transformative book, Gregg takes readers on a poignant journey through decades of struggle with homosexuality, the bondage of deception, and, ultimately, the triumphant liberation found in Christ. The narrative is both raw and honest, offering a rare glimpse into the inner turmoil and societal pressures faced by those grappling with their identity and faith.
—Dr. Allen P. Mallari, The Godthering Ministry
Gregg Allen’s book is a beautifully written and profoundly impactful account of his life journey, from childhood through the transformative power of surrendering to God. It serves not only as his personal testimony but also as a source of valuable insights on overcoming weaknesses and sin. The message within these pages is one of hope, emphasizing that no matter how confused or lost you may feel—whether struggling with identity, sexuality, or a desire for change—there is a path forward with God’s guidance.
—Dr. Sanjay Anchan, Seek Jesus First Ministries”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregg Allen’s new book offers an uncompromising look at personal restoration and spiritual renewal, inviting readers to consider the power of truth, faith, and God’s redemptive grace.
Consumers can purchase “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Allen shares, “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader raises the stakes on transparency in the homosexual defection space. It is written with the idea that if underlying reasons for choosing the path of homosexuality for one can be exposed, these facts might indeed inform the many as a deeper reflection on why homosexuality is so compelling. May you discern priceless value in this.
In this deeply moving and transformative book, Gregg takes readers on a poignant journey through decades of struggle with homosexuality, the bondage of deception, and, ultimately, the triumphant liberation found in Christ. The narrative is both raw and honest, offering a rare glimpse into the inner turmoil and societal pressures faced by those grappling with their identity and faith.
—Dr. Allen P. Mallari, The Godthering Ministry
Gregg Allen’s book is a beautifully written and profoundly impactful account of his life journey, from childhood through the transformative power of surrendering to God. It serves not only as his personal testimony but also as a source of valuable insights on overcoming weaknesses and sin. The message within these pages is one of hope, emphasizing that no matter how confused or lost you may feel—whether struggling with identity, sexuality, or a desire for change—there is a path forward with God’s guidance.
—Dr. Sanjay Anchan, Seek Jesus First Ministries”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregg Allen’s new book offers an uncompromising look at personal restoration and spiritual renewal, inviting readers to consider the power of truth, faith, and God’s redemptive grace.
Consumers can purchase “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Big Chump Winning: From Chump to Cause Leader: 28 Years of Freedom from the Homosexual Identity”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories