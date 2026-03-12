Veronica Hill’s Newly Released "How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Healing, and the Transforming Grace of God
“How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return” from Christian Faith Publishing author Veronica Hill is an inspiring reflection on a life once marked by hardship, pain, and rebellion, now restored through faith in Christ and renewed purpose in God’s plan.
Bronx, NY, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return”: a deeply moving memoir of struggle, faith, and divine restoration. “How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return” is the creation of published author, Veronica Hill, who was born in Richmond, Virginia, and faced hardship from a young age after moving to New York City with her family. Growing up in the South Bronx, she endured abuse, fear, and feelings of unworthiness, later struggling through unstable relationships, addiction, and low self-esteem. Despite these challenges, she earned her GED and worked various jobs, including as a dental assistant and home health aide. Ultimately, her life was transformed when she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior, leading her to discover her renewed purpose, gifts, and talents.
Hill shares, “This book is about how the grace of God can take a broken person who had given up on her dreams because of pain, rejection, and looking for love in all the wrong places only to get temporary relief. It’s about finding out that only Jesus can heal brokenness from life blows, which can sometimes almost knock the breath and life out of you. They cannot kill you unless God allows it, so after trying all that you thought would work, I say let the lover of my soul try.
I had heard about Him all my life, so after being sick and tired of being sick, I opened my mouth and invited Him to my heart. I have never regretted it for a moment. From our first encounter, He has never let me down. In some of my old desires, He showed me that He wanted better for me, so I change those.
After healing my broken places and loving me through them all, He healed me from a stroke on December 9, 2009. I want to say Jesus loves you. Whenever you get tired of trying to live this life on your own and keep getting knocked down, look up and see His hand ready to pick you up and dust you off and set you on an amazing journey He already had planned for you before you were even born.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veronica Hill’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to experience the same hope, love, and restoration that transformed her life through God’s unfailing grace.
Consumers can purchase “How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hill shares, “This book is about how the grace of God can take a broken person who had given up on her dreams because of pain, rejection, and looking for love in all the wrong places only to get temporary relief. It’s about finding out that only Jesus can heal brokenness from life blows, which can sometimes almost knock the breath and life out of you. They cannot kill you unless God allows it, so after trying all that you thought would work, I say let the lover of my soul try.
I had heard about Him all my life, so after being sick and tired of being sick, I opened my mouth and invited Him to my heart. I have never regretted it for a moment. From our first encounter, He has never let me down. In some of my old desires, He showed me that He wanted better for me, so I change those.
After healing my broken places and loving me through them all, He healed me from a stroke on December 9, 2009. I want to say Jesus loves you. Whenever you get tired of trying to live this life on your own and keep getting knocked down, look up and see His hand ready to pick you up and dust you off and set you on an amazing journey He already had planned for you before you were even born.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veronica Hill’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to experience the same hope, love, and restoration that transformed her life through God’s unfailing grace.
Consumers can purchase “How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How My Act of Rebellion Had a Date of Return”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories