Hubert Brown’s New Book, "Back on Track," Explores the Epidemic of Violence African American Youth Are Facing, and the Possible Solutions to This Ongoing Struggle
Stone Mt., GA, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hubert Brown, an ordained pastor who serves in the United Methodist Church, has completed his most recent book, “Back on Track: THE EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE AMONG AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH IN THE GRESHAM PARK COMMUNITY”: a powerful look at the epidemic of violence that young African Americans are facing in modern day America.
In “Back on Track: THE EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE AMONG AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH IN THE GRESHAM PARK COMMUNITY,” author Dr. Hubert Brown’s research offers an astounding reality check into violence which challenges the existence and sustenance of the future of African American youth. Moreover, statistics have proven that violence among African American youth is disproportionate to other races for a myriad of reasons. Therein lies a problem that speaks to the urgent need for sensible and successful solutions. This dilemma, in fact, suggests that violent behavior must be rehabilitated and could become the norm over time rather than producing healthy citizens in the wake of mounting youth violence in the twenty-first century.
Dr. Brown writes, “The pressing issue is this: African Americans have been bombarded by historical and civil woes, economic and educational disparities, racial and political complexities, and oppressive and systemic bondages, which ultimately contribute to violent behavior whether overt or covert, learned or self-inflicted. Without resolutions that promote change, the future of African American youth looks dim, despairing, and disheartening. One obstacle that stands is sincere and continuous attention to the problem of violence from the powers that be. Moreover, the African American community must seriously reconsider the role it plays in changing the status quo. The clarion call is to the value of youth and their future contribution to society regardless of race or gender. An open heart and open mind are the starting points for humanity.
Published by Fulton Books, Hubert Brown’s book suggests a reawakening to violent behavior across America, the causes and cures, the degeneration of African American culture, and the eventual loss of generations. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “Back on Track” is a must-read for anyone who has ever been surrounded by violence and entangled in an unjust system, offering a pathway for the renewal and transformation of violence among African American youth and youth in America.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Back on Track: THE EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE AMONG AFRICAN AMERICAN YOUTH IN THE GRESHAM PARK COMMUNITY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
