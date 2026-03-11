Anita Khan’s New Book, "Annie's Lesson: No One Thinks Like You," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Young Girl Named Annie Who Learns a Valuable Lesson on Her Birthday
Ozone Park, NY, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anita Khan has completed her most recent book, “Annie's Lesson: No One Thinks Like You”: a charming story that follows a young girl who is expecting a special surprise for her birthday, but learns an important lesson about how to handle expectations and the importance of kindness.
“This book is meant to inspire young kids of their expectations in life,” writes Khan. “Be kind and helpful to others, but don’t expect that the people that you help or do kind things for will be the same people to help you in return. Do good deeds, and good karma will follow you. God works in a mysterious ways. He will send you your own angel to help you. So do good and be a good person. Treat people how you would like to be treated. Kindness is closest to godliness.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anita Khan’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to empower readers of all ages to be true and kind to themselves and others, as well as her passion for helping others see things in the right perspective. With colorful artwork and powerful message, “Annie’s Lesson: No One Thinks Like You” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
