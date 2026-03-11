Cameron Pine’s New Book, "We Are 3 Women: Hear Us Shout!" Follows an FBI Agent Who Uncovers a Kidnapping Case While Investigating a Separate School Bus Hijacking
New York, NY, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cameron Pine, who worked as a property insurance adjuster in the Southeastern United States, has completed his most recent book “We Are 3 Women: Hear Us Shout!”: a compelling novel that centers around a school bus who is hijacked by three women longing to bring attention to child and female abuse, only to have their actions lead to the discovery of a separate kidnapping case by an FBI agent.
“While delivering students home after a day of school, the county school bus is hijacked by three young women desperate to make local, state, and national authorities put an end to the physical and mental abuses that school children in this county and women in general are facing,” writes Pine. “The expert response from FBI Special Agent Jessica Bishop, who worked closely with her fellow agents and the county sheriffs, eventually brought all the children home. But as the bus kidnapping case is being unraveled, the separate kidnapping of a student from the same high school just days before is uncovered by Jessica. Watch how a diminutive mother named Mindy heroically helps rescue both the entire school bus of children as well as this young high school girl from a life of abuse.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cameron Pine’s book is a gripping tale that will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling crime saga. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “We Are 3 Women: Hear Us Shout!” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “We Are 3 Women: Hear Us Shout!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
