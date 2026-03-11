S.I.M. Pitch’s New Book, “Worried,” Centers Around Young Emily Rose, Who is Worried About Her First Day of School and Imagines All Sorts of Ways It Might Go Wrong
New York, NY, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S.I.M. Pitch, a dedicated educator for over forty years, has completed her most recent book “Worried”: a charming story that follows a young girl who feels anxious about her first day of school but, with the help of her family, is able to overcome her fears.
“It is not uncommon for some children to be concerned when beginning school for the first time,” writes Pitch. “This book takes a humorous and understanding approach to looking at the worries little ones may have. It focuses on family love and support that help to allay these fears. Enjoy the journey through the eyes of Emily Rose.”
Published by Fulton Books, S.I.M. Pitch’s book is inspired by the author’s own experiences as a kindergarten teacher and the many students who would be fearful about their first day. With colorful artwork to help bring Pitch’s story to life, “Worried” is sure to delight readers of all ages while helping them realize their fears and anxieties about their first day of school are often nothing to be worried about.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Worried” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
