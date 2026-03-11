Author George S. Kostas’s New Book, “An Open Letter Of Loving Concern For My Roman Catholic Relatives, Friends And Enemies,” Aims to Awaken Readers to God’s True Word

Recent release “An Open Letter Of Loving Concern For My Roman Catholic Relatives, Friends And Enemies” from Newman Springs Publishing author George S. Kostas is a compelling read that highlights how the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church are antithetical to the teachings of the Bible, aiming to encourage readers to jump ship and be saved by God’s grace and Scripture.