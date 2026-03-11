Author George S. Kostas’s New Book, “An Open Letter Of Loving Concern For My Roman Catholic Relatives, Friends And Enemies,” Aims to Awaken Readers to God’s True Word
Recent release “An Open Letter Of Loving Concern For My Roman Catholic Relatives, Friends And Enemies” from Newman Springs Publishing author George S. Kostas is a compelling read that highlights how the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church are antithetical to the teachings of the Bible, aiming to encourage readers to jump ship and be saved by God’s grace and Scripture.
Monroeville, NJ, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- George S. Kostas has completed his new book, “An Open Letter Of Loving Concern For My Roman Catholic Relatives, Friends And Enemies”: a thought-provoking discussion that delves into the issues of the Roman Catholic church, encouraging readers to seek out God’s true teachings separate from the leaders of the Catholic Church who believe themselves infallible despite being anything but.
“Many people who would consider themselves to be true Roman Catholics believe their Church is unsinkable,” writes Kostas. “They have unquestioningly trusted the so-called experts such as the pope, cardinals, and priests who guarantee it is unsinkable. These so-called experts will not listen to anyone who would dare question their authority in these matters. In this book the Roman Catholic Church will run into an iceberg called the Bible. The Bible verses used in this book will open a gaping hole in the hull of Roman Catholicism, but the difference here is that as you see the ship of Roman Catholicism sinking, it is my hope that, by God’s grace, you will also see the other Bible verses in this book as a rescue boat which is being offered to you by the Holy Spirit and you will joyfully get in this eternal rescue boat of the True Gospel of salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, through the Lord Jesus Christ alone. May God grant that you will be rescued forever from the sinking ship which is the Roman Catholic Church.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George S. Kostas’s engaging series will offer readers insight into the contrasting teachings of the Catholic Church and the Bible, serving as a wake up call for Catholic readers to question what their church leaders are teaching and if they truly align with God’s ultimate messages.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “An Open Letter Of Loving Concern For My Roman Catholic Relatives, Friends And Enemies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Many people who would consider themselves to be true Roman Catholics believe their Church is unsinkable,” writes Kostas. “They have unquestioningly trusted the so-called experts such as the pope, cardinals, and priests who guarantee it is unsinkable. These so-called experts will not listen to anyone who would dare question their authority in these matters. In this book the Roman Catholic Church will run into an iceberg called the Bible. The Bible verses used in this book will open a gaping hole in the hull of Roman Catholicism, but the difference here is that as you see the ship of Roman Catholicism sinking, it is my hope that, by God’s grace, you will also see the other Bible verses in this book as a rescue boat which is being offered to you by the Holy Spirit and you will joyfully get in this eternal rescue boat of the True Gospel of salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, through the Lord Jesus Christ alone. May God grant that you will be rescued forever from the sinking ship which is the Roman Catholic Church.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George S. Kostas’s engaging series will offer readers insight into the contrasting teachings of the Catholic Church and the Bible, serving as a wake up call for Catholic readers to question what their church leaders are teaching and if they truly align with God’s ultimate messages.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “An Open Letter Of Loving Concern For My Roman Catholic Relatives, Friends And Enemies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories