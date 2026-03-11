Author Stephanie Dillon’s New Book, “Unseen - where I can speak,” is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Exploring Themes of Grief, Illness, Memory, and Love

Recent release “Unseen - where I can speak” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Dillon is a poignant and compelling series of poems that invites readers to follow along as the author bears her very soul through the written word. Exploring themes of love, loss, and healing, Dillon weaves a vulnerable self-tapestry that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.