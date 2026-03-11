Author Stephanie Dillon’s New Book, “Unseen - where I can speak,” is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Exploring Themes of Grief, Illness, Memory, and Love
Recent release “Unseen - where I can speak” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Dillon is a poignant and compelling series of poems that invites readers to follow along as the author bears her very soul through the written word. Exploring themes of love, loss, and healing, Dillon weaves a vulnerable self-tapestry that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
N Plymouth, MN, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Dillon, a writer, philosopher, and mixed media artist whose work explores identity, reinvention, and the complexity of human experience, has completed her new book, “Unseen - where I can speak”: a gripping collection of poetry that explores the author’s trials and triumphs as well as universal themes of love and loss.
After surviving breast cancer, author Stephanie Dillon began painting in 2016. This experience profoundly altered her perspective on life and art. It led her to explore themes of vulnerability, resistance, and memory in her creative practice. Her essays, poetry, and public thought pieces—published in Rolling Stone, Forbes Council, and other outlets—examine grief, cultural disconnection, and the quiet power of voice. In her visual art, as in her writing, Stephanie challenges conventional ideas of perfection and disposability. She invites viewers and readers alike to question what we keep, what we discard, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.
“‘Unseen’ is a return to where it all began: language,” writes Dillon. “Before the canvases, before the layers of paint, texture, and silence, there were poems—words that gave shape to what I could not say out loud. This book is a homecoming to a place, to a voice.
“This collection holds what life tried to silence: grief that lingered, illness that reshaped my world, blurred and burning memory, and love too expansive to resolve. These poems are the voice behind each brushstroke, the truths beneath the images.
“While ‘Untitled (Vol. 1)’ explored hidden narratives through visual abstraction, ‘Unseen (Vol. 2)’ leans fully into the power of naming. Here, the invisible is made visible. Each poem is a fragment of private reckoning—vulnerable, personal, and unafraid.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Dillon’s enthralling series is for anyone who has ever felt invisible, unheard, or undone and chose to stay. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Unseen - where I can speak” is a reminder that voice can exist even in silence and that the most powerful truths are often the ones that almost go unspoken.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Unseen - where I can speak” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
