Author Ieshia Richardson’s New Book, "A Once Tortured Soul: Volume 2: Anger," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Explores How the Pain Can Easily Turn to Rage
Recent release “A Once Tortured Soul: Volume 2: Anger” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ieshia Richardson is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on the pain and grief that have been inflicted upon her, and how these can fuel the fires of anger.
New York, NY, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ieshia Richardson, a loving mother, a writer, a truck driver, and a CDL instructor, has completed her new book, “A Once Tortured Soul: Volume 2: Anger”: a gripping series of poems that invite readers to delve into the author’s very mind as she explores the vastness of the anger she feels at life’s cruel hand.
“So you decided to go deeper down the rabbit hole, eh?” writes Richardson. “Well, now since we are trapped together in the darkness, let me explain how that pain in the beginning soon turned to ANGER. Hopefully you can handle the intensity. You have been warned!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ieshia Richardson’s engaging collection is an emotionally raw and unflinching self-portrait that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this searing work can purchase “A Once Tortured Soul: Volume 2: Anger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“So you decided to go deeper down the rabbit hole, eh?” writes Richardson. “Well, now since we are trapped together in the darkness, let me explain how that pain in the beginning soon turned to ANGER. Hopefully you can handle the intensity. You have been warned!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ieshia Richardson’s engaging collection is an emotionally raw and unflinching self-portrait that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this searing work can purchase “A Once Tortured Soul: Volume 2: Anger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories