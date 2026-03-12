Author Ieshia Richardson’s New Book, "A Once Tortured Soul: Volume 2: Anger," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Explores How the Pain Can Easily Turn to Rage

Recent release “A Once Tortured Soul: Volume 2: Anger” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ieshia Richardson is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on the pain and grief that have been inflicted upon her, and how these can fuel the fires of anger.