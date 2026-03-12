Author Kelly Pryor’s New Book, "Sacred Moments: A Journey Through Nature and Faith," is a Series of Nature Photography Paired with Inspirational Biblical Quotes
Recent release “Sacred Moments: A Journey Through Nature and Faith” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kelly Pryor is a heartfelt and stirring collection that expertly captures the beauty of nature through the author’s lens and shares it alongside timeless inspirational quotes and passages from Scripture.
Azle, TX, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Pryor, a loving mother, grandmother, and passionate photographer, has completed her new book, “Sacred Moments: A Journey Through Nature and Faith”: a heartwarming collection of images, coupled with thoughtful words of encouragement, that reflects the profound connection between family, faith, and the natural world.
“This book is a beautiful collection of nature photographs paired with inspirational quotes and Scriptures,” writes Pryor. “Each page offers a serene visual experience of the natural world, inviting reflection and peace. The carefully selected quotes and Scriptures provide spiritual encouragement, wisdom, and reminders of hope, helping readers connect with both the beauty of nature and the deeper truths of life. It’s a perfect blend of visual and spiritual nourishment, designed to inspire and uplift the soul.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kelly Pryor’s engaging series is a moving collection that will help to inspire readers from all walks of life to find beauty, peace, and purpose in everyday moments while taking the time to experience the natural world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sacred Moments: A Journey Through Nature and Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
