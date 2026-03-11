Author Jim Josephsen’s New Book, “PASSOVER'S LIBERATION WITHIN THE NEW TESTAMENT,” is a Compelling Read That Argues the Importance of Passover to the Christian Faith
Recent release “PASSOVER'S LIBERATION WITHIN THE NEW TESTAMENT: Why the Lord’s Last Supper Had to Occur the Night before Passover” from Covenant Books author Jim Josephsen is a thought-provoking series that explores the significance of Jesus as the ultimate Passover Lamb sacrificed on the cross, thus fulfilling God’s promise to mankind and heralding a new beginning.
South Elgin, IL, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Josephsen, a loving husband who holds degrees in speech communication and psychology and was ordained into the church of God ministry in 2006, has completed his new book, “PASSOVER'S LIBERATION WITHIN THE NEW TESTAMENT: Why the Lord’s Last Supper Had to Occur the Night before Passover”: an eye-opening look at the connection between Christ’s Last Supper and the celebration of Passover, exploring how Jesus’s crucifixion served as the true Passover Lamb.
“Passover is not just a Jewish holiday unique to the Jewish faith nor relegated to Jewish antiquity,” writes Josephsen. “To the contrary, Passover was foreordained to eventually be observed the world over and was permanently established by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Passover and the totality of Passover are New Testament realities, with intrinsic spiritual meaning, which should be observed by all those individuals who have truthfully and faithfully accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior and Redeemer.
“The Passover within the New Testament was given its ultimate meaning by virtue of the Lord’s Last Supper, as revealed by Jesus Christ. The nexus between the Lord’s Supper and the Passover is indisputable. Although few Christians recognize its ordained meaning and significance in the salvation God is offering mankind through Jesus Christ, the night of the Lord’s Last Supper was a game changer in the history of mankind.
“In place of the Lord’s Supper Memorial Service, as annually observed on the night of the fourteenth day of the first month of the Hebrew/Jewish calendar, Christianity endorses the practice and observance of the Eucharist or Communion. The annual Lord’s Supper Memorial Service, as observed by the first-century church of God, was eventually corrupted, perverted, and compromised, as its true purpose and intent and its connection to the new covenant and the forgiveness of sins was besmirched and attenuated to a pagan sacramental rite.
“Likewise, the Passover was de-emphasized, denigrated, and eventually abolished by a perfidious Christian clergy. Passover was eventually replaced by the observance today known as Easter, which is celebrated on the Day of the Sun, having its origins in ancient pagan worship ceremonies.
“Much controversy surrounds the Lord’s Last Supper. Was the meal consumed that night in the upper room the Passover meal, today called the Seder? Should the Lord’s Last Supper be called the Christian Passover?
“It is the purpose of this book to answer these questions and to reawaken the vital significance of the Lord’s Last Supper and its connection to Passover’s Liberation within the New Testament—a liberation God is offering mankind through Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Josephsen’s new book is sure to resonate with readers, allowing them to truly recognize and truly appreciate Passover’s liberation within the New Testament as an integral part of God’s promised salvation.
Readers can purchase “PASSOVER'S LIBERATION WITHIN THE NEW TESTAMENT: Why the Lord’s Last Supper Had to Occur the Night before Passover” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
