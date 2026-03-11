Author Jim Josephsen’s New Book, “PASSOVER'S LIBERATION WITHIN THE NEW TESTAMENT,” is a Compelling Read That Argues the Importance of Passover to the Christian Faith

Recent release “PASSOVER'S LIBERATION WITHIN THE NEW TESTAMENT: Why the Lord’s Last Supper Had to Occur the Night before Passover” from Covenant Books author Jim Josephsen is a thought-provoking series that explores the significance of Jesus as the ultimate Passover Lamb sacrificed on the cross, thus fulfilling God’s promise to mankind and heralding a new beginning.