Author Naomi Schuster’s New Book, "Little Talks with God," is a Heartfelt Tale That Encourages Young Readers to Talk with God Through Both Joys and Struggles in Life

Recent release “Little Talks with God” from Covenant Books author Naomi Schuster is a captivating story for young readers that highlights the beauty that can be found in talking with God through life’s moments, both good and bad. Through her story, Schuster aims to remind readers that Christ is always present and willing to help those who reach out and commune with him.