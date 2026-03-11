Author Naomi Schuster’s New Book, "Little Talks with God," is a Heartfelt Tale That Encourages Young Readers to Talk with God Through Both Joys and Struggles in Life
Recent release “Little Talks with God” from Covenant Books author Naomi Schuster is a captivating story for young readers that highlights the beauty that can be found in talking with God through life’s moments, both good and bad. Through her story, Schuster aims to remind readers that Christ is always present and willing to help those who reach out and commune with him.
Rochester, MN, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Schuster, who resides in Minnesota with her husband and two daughters, has completed her new book, “Little Talks with God”: a charming story that exemplifies the importance of talking with God, whether through prayer or conversation, each and every day.
“This children’s book offers a guide for young listeners/readers to understand the beauty and hope that is held within a faithful heart,” writes Schuster. “It explains the idea of a prayer as a simple, honest conversation with God. It reminds children that our Lord loves us and already knows our thoughts, fears, and wishes. This story reassures young audiences that God is happy to listen, and peace is found in the dialogue with Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Naomi Schuster’s new book is inspired by the author and her family’s own little talks with God, which she cherishes. With color artwork to help bring Schuster’s story to life, “Little Talks with God” will resonate with readers of all ages, imparting the beauty of having a friendship with Jesus.
Readers can purchase “Little Talks with God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
