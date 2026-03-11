Author John Dillon’s New Book, "Landscape Reflections," is a Stirring Collection That Encourages Readers to Appreciate God in the Beauty of His Creation
Recent release “Landscape Reflections” from Covenant Books author John Dillon is a compelling series that combines stunning landscape photography with Scriptural passages to encourage readers of all backgrounds to worship the Lord through the incredible beauty that can be found in his creation of the natural world.
Jasper, IN, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Dillon, a husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an elder at the First Baptist Church in Jasper, Indiana, is retired from a career in hospital administration, and has completed his new book, “Landscape Reflections”: a thought-provoking read that explores the wonder and beauty of the Lord, as seen in the natural world as well as his Word, the Bible.
“All creation sings God’s praises,” writes Dillon. “The beauty and wonder of the mountains, alpine lakes, waterfalls, ocean coastline, and desert scenery point to an amazing Creator. ‘Landscape Reflections’ combines photography from locations throughout the United States with God’s Word to encourage readers in their walk with Jesus Christ. Intended as a collection of meditations, it encourages us to worship the Lord in the beauty of his created world and to draw closer to him by dwelling in Scripture and his love for mankind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Dillon’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to take time each day to thank God for his gift of the world around them, helping to further develop their faith and connection to the Lord through meditation and appreciation.
Readers can purchase “Landscape Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
