Author Dr. Clara Carroll’s New Book, "Miss Carroll's Kitchen: Recipes for Home and Entertaining with Godly Devotionals" Offers Home Cooked Meals and Christian Devotionals

Recent release “Miss Carroll's Kitchen: Recipes for Home and Entertaining with Godly Devotionals” from Covenant Books author Dr. Clara Carroll is a collection of delectable recipes designed for any occasion, presented alongside devotionals to help emphasize faith-based hospitality. From savory appetizers to sweet treats, Dr. Carroll aims to help readers make memories with the ones they love.