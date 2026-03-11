Author Dr. Clara Carroll’s New Book, "Miss Carroll's Kitchen: Recipes for Home and Entertaining with Godly Devotionals" Offers Home Cooked Meals and Christian Devotionals
Recent release “Miss Carroll's Kitchen: Recipes for Home and Entertaining with Godly Devotionals” from Covenant Books author Dr. Clara Carroll is a collection of delectable recipes designed for any occasion, presented alongside devotionals to help emphasize faith-based hospitality. From savory appetizers to sweet treats, Dr. Carroll aims to help readers make memories with the ones they love.
Searcy, AR, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Clara Carroll, a former home economics teacher, retired emeritus professor of education, and associate dean with forty-one years of experience in education, has completed her new book, “Miss Carroll's Kitchen: Recipes for Home and Entertaining with Godly Devotionals”: a unique collection of mouthwatering recipes and devotionals that will help appease one’s physical and spiritual hunger while gathering with loved ones.
Dr. Clara Carroll is the heart and soul of “Miss Carroll’s Kitchen” with Guess and Co., “Christmas at the Warehouse,” in Des Arc, Arkansas. She demonstrates live cooking shows, teaches cooking classes, engages with her online community, and hosts private dinners. Currently, the author lives in Searcy, Arkansas, near the foothills of the Ozark Mountains and the home of Harding University. She is married to her college sweetheart, and they have been blessed with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and five delightful grandchildren. Dr. Carroll has extensive flower gardens and offers spring tours, and in her spare time sews exquisite smocked and French handsewn dresses for her granddaughters, monogrammed handmade pillowcases for her grandsons, and bakes for her friends and family.
“I’m a teacher at heart,” shares Dr. Carroll. “My DNA centers around being a chef, cook, baker, and host of various events including showers, teas, brunches, lunches, and dinners.
“My mama worked full-time in downtown Dallas, and to help out, I began cooking at age ten with simple meals like spaghetti or a corn chip chili bowl. This was the beginning of my interest in creating meals that others would enjoy. Through these childhood experiences in the kitchen, I was destined to become a home economics teacher when I entered Harding University.
“Hospitality, relationships, memories, and food are closely intertwined. When friends and family gather around our table, we get to know each other better and strengthen relationships that could not have formed in any other way. My husband and I have hosted New Year’s Day brunches and football tailgate barbecues for many years. We enjoy having friends and our church small group over for dinner.
“The Bible encourages Christians to practice hospitality, viewing it as a reflection of God’s character and a way to embody Jesus’s example. In essence, Jesus’s life and teachings demonstrate that hospitality is not just a social act but a spiritual practice that reflects God’s love and calls believers to live in a way that welcomes and cares for others—especially those in need.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Clara Carroll’s new book will not only help readers enhance their menu choices, but also provide them with opportunities to extend hospitality, and bless those sitting around your table while making lasting memories with each bite.
Readers can purchase “Miss Carroll's Kitchen: Recipes for Home and Entertaining with Godly Devotionals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Dr. Clara Carroll is the heart and soul of “Miss Carroll’s Kitchen” with Guess and Co., “Christmas at the Warehouse,” in Des Arc, Arkansas. She demonstrates live cooking shows, teaches cooking classes, engages with her online community, and hosts private dinners. Currently, the author lives in Searcy, Arkansas, near the foothills of the Ozark Mountains and the home of Harding University. She is married to her college sweetheart, and they have been blessed with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and five delightful grandchildren. Dr. Carroll has extensive flower gardens and offers spring tours, and in her spare time sews exquisite smocked and French handsewn dresses for her granddaughters, monogrammed handmade pillowcases for her grandsons, and bakes for her friends and family.
“I’m a teacher at heart,” shares Dr. Carroll. “My DNA centers around being a chef, cook, baker, and host of various events including showers, teas, brunches, lunches, and dinners.
“My mama worked full-time in downtown Dallas, and to help out, I began cooking at age ten with simple meals like spaghetti or a corn chip chili bowl. This was the beginning of my interest in creating meals that others would enjoy. Through these childhood experiences in the kitchen, I was destined to become a home economics teacher when I entered Harding University.
“Hospitality, relationships, memories, and food are closely intertwined. When friends and family gather around our table, we get to know each other better and strengthen relationships that could not have formed in any other way. My husband and I have hosted New Year’s Day brunches and football tailgate barbecues for many years. We enjoy having friends and our church small group over for dinner.
“The Bible encourages Christians to practice hospitality, viewing it as a reflection of God’s character and a way to embody Jesus’s example. In essence, Jesus’s life and teachings demonstrate that hospitality is not just a social act but a spiritual practice that reflects God’s love and calls believers to live in a way that welcomes and cares for others—especially those in need.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Clara Carroll’s new book will not only help readers enhance their menu choices, but also provide them with opportunities to extend hospitality, and bless those sitting around your table while making lasting memories with each bite.
Readers can purchase “Miss Carroll's Kitchen: Recipes for Home and Entertaining with Godly Devotionals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories