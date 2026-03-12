Author Kevin Wilson’s New Book, "True Science," is a Powerful Read That Emphasizes That True Science Can be Found in the Observation of God’s Creations
Recent release “True Science” from Covenant Books author Kevin Wilson is a thought-provoking discussion of how spiritual and scientific realms can be bridged through the unbridled truths found within the Bible. Through this lens, Wilson posits that true science can be found through studying God’s creation on Earth.
San Antonio, TX, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Wilson, a professional land surveyor in the state of Texas since 2004 who has been working in the civil engineering field for over forty years, has completed his new book, “True Science”: a powerful look at how the scientific and spiritual can come together through the lens of Biblical truth.
“Whoever you are, whether a scientist, engineer, policymaker, moviemaker, a preacher, or all those in between, listen up,” writes Wilson. “The keys to the kingdom of God are at hand. Prayer? Science? Yes, we live in a parallel universe where spirit and matter run true—true science. Truth is the only thing that matters, and the Bible is the basis of truth. Do not be one who says, ‘The Bible is not a scientific book.’ I found that you only need the key and the faith to unlock its mysteries, mysteries yet to be seen.
“While many books and others have spoken with greater intellect and in a more detailed manner, my task, as much as I can endeavor, is to relate to the public a message to remember. I bring you a claim that, if embraced by all, can change the way we think and act—a common sense, one we all can appreciate: True science is the observation of God’s creation.
“What is more scientific than AI and suspiciously troublesome? Watch me as I comb through the adversaria about AI, the good and the bad, by using two different perspectives of the same plan.
“Poets and songwriters, there is also included in the back of the book poems, original proverbs, short stories, and allegorical observations designed to stimulate the mind and soothe the soul—free thoughts from a thinker who wishes to inspire.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kevin Wilson’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover how both science and spirituality can work together to support one another, rather than remain antithetical, when one opens their minds up to the Lord and His ultimate teachings.
Readers can purchase “True Science” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
