Author Bill Loughrey’s New Book, "Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads," Explores the Life and Legacy of One of America's Most Influential Figures

Recent release “Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads” from Page Publishing author Bill Loughrey is a compelling biography that explores Charles Evans Hughes’s prolific and multifaceted career, detailing how he sought to restore public faith in American institutions through his roles as Governor of New York, Secretary of State, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.