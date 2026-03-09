Author Bill Loughrey’s New Book, "Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads," Explores the Life and Legacy of One of America's Most Influential Figures
Recent release “Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads” from Page Publishing author Bill Loughrey is a compelling biography that explores Charles Evans Hughes’s prolific and multifaceted career, detailing how he sought to restore public faith in American institutions through his roles as Governor of New York, Secretary of State, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
Clifton Park, NY, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bill Loughrey, a native of Glens Falls, New York, who holds a lifelong passion for history, has completed his new book, “Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads”: a thought-provoking and engaging look at one of the most prolific legal minds and writers in American history who helped to restore public faith in American institutions, and later became one of the nation’s greatest Chief Justices of the Supreme Court.
Author Bill Loughrey has enjoyed a distinguished career in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Before the age of thirty, he helped implement the Watergate reforms and served as chief of staff to US Senator Arlen Specter. He went on to hold senior executive roles at a major technology firm and contributed to the launch of multiple start-up ventures. In addition, Loughrey has served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, volunteering his expertise and leadership.
“Charles Evans Hughes embodied the qualities we claim to value most in our leaders: vision, integrity, and extraordinary intellect,” writes Loughrey. “Yet despite shaping American life more profoundly than almost any political figure since George Washington, Hughes remains little known today.
“Gifted with an encyclopedic mind and an unwavering commitment to truth, Hughes tackled the nation’s toughest challenges by following the evidence—whether reforming industry, modernizing government, or defending civil rights. Over the course of his remarkable public career, Hughes made it his mission to vindicate the American system of government and restore public faith in its institutions.”
The author continues, “Yet Hughes was not without setbacks. His bold efforts to reform the political process met fierce resistance. Though he advanced civil rights in the courts, societal progress lagged behind. Still, Hughes’s relentless pursuit of truth and fairness set a timeless example.
“At a moment when America struggles with deep political polarization and distrust of its institutions, Hughes’s life offers a compelling model: a leader governed not by ideology or party but by fact, principle, and an unwavering commitment to the public good. His story speaks directly to the challenges of our time—and points the way toward a more functional democracy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Loughrey’s comprehensive biography draws on the author’s dedicated and intensive study of Charles Evans Hughes, which includes reviewing hundreds of microfilm reels and books, thousands of court opinions, and tens of thousands of periodical articles, culminating in more than one thousand pages of original research. With the editorial guidance of Ed Renehan, acclaimed author of numerous works on early twentieth-century America, “Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads” is an accessible narrative for today’s readers that will help to shed light on one of America’s greatest unsung heroes.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Bill Loughrey has enjoyed a distinguished career in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Before the age of thirty, he helped implement the Watergate reforms and served as chief of staff to US Senator Arlen Specter. He went on to hold senior executive roles at a major technology firm and contributed to the launch of multiple start-up ventures. In addition, Loughrey has served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, volunteering his expertise and leadership.
“Charles Evans Hughes embodied the qualities we claim to value most in our leaders: vision, integrity, and extraordinary intellect,” writes Loughrey. “Yet despite shaping American life more profoundly than almost any political figure since George Washington, Hughes remains little known today.
“Gifted with an encyclopedic mind and an unwavering commitment to truth, Hughes tackled the nation’s toughest challenges by following the evidence—whether reforming industry, modernizing government, or defending civil rights. Over the course of his remarkable public career, Hughes made it his mission to vindicate the American system of government and restore public faith in its institutions.”
The author continues, “Yet Hughes was not without setbacks. His bold efforts to reform the political process met fierce resistance. Though he advanced civil rights in the courts, societal progress lagged behind. Still, Hughes’s relentless pursuit of truth and fairness set a timeless example.
“At a moment when America struggles with deep political polarization and distrust of its institutions, Hughes’s life offers a compelling model: a leader governed not by ideology or party but by fact, principle, and an unwavering commitment to the public good. His story speaks directly to the challenges of our time—and points the way toward a more functional democracy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Loughrey’s comprehensive biography draws on the author’s dedicated and intensive study of Charles Evans Hughes, which includes reviewing hundreds of microfilm reels and books, thousands of court opinions, and tens of thousands of periodical articles, culminating in more than one thousand pages of original research. With the editorial guidance of Ed Renehan, acclaimed author of numerous works on early twentieth-century America, “Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads” is an accessible narrative for today’s readers that will help to shed light on one of America’s greatest unsung heroes.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Charles Evans Hughes: Leadership at America's Crossroads” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories