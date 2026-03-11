Author Douglas Allen’s New Book, "Flying to Other Places: A Memoir," is a Powerful Memoir That Details the Struggles the Author Endured After Returning Home from Vietnam
Recent release “Flying to Other Places: A Memoir” from Page Publishing author Douglas Allen is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that explores the hardships the author was forced to overcome following his service in Vietnam, including his struggles to understand his PTSD, and how he coped with such traumas through flying.
North Augusta, NC, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Allen has completed his new book, “Flying to Other Places: A Memoir”: a stirring true account that chronicles the author’s struggles following his tour of Vietnam, and the lasting impact his experiences had on his mental health for years after as he worked to understand his afflictions.
Author Douglas Allen served in the US Army Infantry Company B, Third Battalion, Seventh Infantry, 199th Infantry Light Brigade in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. SP4 Allen was wounded in action on May 4, 1967, spending four months in the hospital and receiving the Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart. The author returned to college after spending three years in the military, earning a bachelor of business degree from Georgia State University and an associate in science degree from Kennesaw University. He worked in various management positions for thirty-two years in the communications industry and consulted for ten years thereafter. Allen volunteered as a LTC with the USAF Auxiliary for twenty-two years, serving as squadron commander and wing inspector general. He also volunteered as an EAA Young Eagles pilot and was awarded for giving over three hundred kids an airplane ride in a general aviation airplane.
“‘Flying to Other Places’ is a memoir where a teenage soldier comes home with various issues not immediately recognizable, causing him to spend the better part of his life trying to understand what happened,” writes Allen. “Noticing something in midlife, he begins a journey of reflections, revisiting his youth, the Vietnam War, the effect it had on how he lived his life, and in the end finally coming to an understanding of post-traumatic stress disorder and sacrifice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Allen’s eye-opening tale is an honest and moving account of what soldiers often face when returning home from war, and the internal struggles they must overcome while attempting to rejoin civilian life. Emotionally candid and deeply personal, “Flying to Other Places: A Memoir” is sure to resonate with veterans and loved ones of veterans alike, helping to shed light on the impact that PTSD can have.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Flying to Other Places: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Douglas Allen served in the US Army Infantry Company B, Third Battalion, Seventh Infantry, 199th Infantry Light Brigade in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. SP4 Allen was wounded in action on May 4, 1967, spending four months in the hospital and receiving the Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart. The author returned to college after spending three years in the military, earning a bachelor of business degree from Georgia State University and an associate in science degree from Kennesaw University. He worked in various management positions for thirty-two years in the communications industry and consulted for ten years thereafter. Allen volunteered as a LTC with the USAF Auxiliary for twenty-two years, serving as squadron commander and wing inspector general. He also volunteered as an EAA Young Eagles pilot and was awarded for giving over three hundred kids an airplane ride in a general aviation airplane.
“‘Flying to Other Places’ is a memoir where a teenage soldier comes home with various issues not immediately recognizable, causing him to spend the better part of his life trying to understand what happened,” writes Allen. “Noticing something in midlife, he begins a journey of reflections, revisiting his youth, the Vietnam War, the effect it had on how he lived his life, and in the end finally coming to an understanding of post-traumatic stress disorder and sacrifice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Allen’s eye-opening tale is an honest and moving account of what soldiers often face when returning home from war, and the internal struggles they must overcome while attempting to rejoin civilian life. Emotionally candid and deeply personal, “Flying to Other Places: A Memoir” is sure to resonate with veterans and loved ones of veterans alike, helping to shed light on the impact that PTSD can have.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Flying to Other Places: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories