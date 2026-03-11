Author Douglas Allen’s New Book, "Flying to Other Places: A Memoir," is a Powerful Memoir That Details the Struggles the Author Endured After Returning Home from Vietnam

Recent release “Flying to Other Places: A Memoir” from Page Publishing author Douglas Allen is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that explores the hardships the author was forced to overcome following his service in Vietnam, including his struggles to understand his PTSD, and how he coped with such traumas through flying.