Author Michael Seliner’s New Book, "Overcoming Adversity," is a Potent Account That Explores the Hardships the Author Has Been Forced to Overcome Throughout His Life

Recent release “Overcoming Adversity” from Page Publishing author Michael Seliner is a deeply personal and emotionally candid memoir chronicling the author’s life journey through profound challenges. From adoption to family trauma, mental health struggles, and ultimately, life-altering medical diagnoses, Seliner weaves an intimate self-portrait of trials and resilience.