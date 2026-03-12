Author Michael Seliner’s New Book, "Overcoming Adversity," is a Potent Account That Explores the Hardships the Author Has Been Forced to Overcome Throughout His Life
Recent release “Overcoming Adversity” from Page Publishing author Michael Seliner is a deeply personal and emotionally candid memoir chronicling the author’s life journey through profound challenges. From adoption to family trauma, mental health struggles, and ultimately, life-altering medical diagnoses, Seliner weaves an intimate self-portrait of trials and resilience.
Town And Country, MO, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Seliner, a loving father of three who holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Missouri University School of Science and Technology, has completed his new book, “Overcoming Adversity”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that documents the author’s struggles he has faced in life, including trauma, mental health struggles, and his battles with multiple-sclerosis.
“This book, mirroring my existence, comprises a mosaic of concise narratives, fragments of my past that, when intertwined, shaped my present self,” writes Seliner. “Evoking these tales has proven deeply cathartic for me and ideally equips readers with additional tools to confront their own challenges. I must admit that it was exceedingly difficult to pen this book; to dredge up memories that I did not wish to face. ‘Overcoming Adversity’ is my story, yet I passionately believe that its contents can help the reader make a personal connection of their making.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Seliner’s enthralling account is a candid and introspective memoir that aims to offer encouragement and guidance to others dealing with adversity, emphasizing the importance of persistence, faith, and the support of loved ones.
A testament to the human spirit’s ability to endure, adapt, and find meaning in hardship, “Overcoming Adversity” is both a personal catharsis and a source of inspiration for anyone seeking hope and practical wisdom in the face of life’s greatest challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Overcoming Adversity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book, mirroring my existence, comprises a mosaic of concise narratives, fragments of my past that, when intertwined, shaped my present self,” writes Seliner. “Evoking these tales has proven deeply cathartic for me and ideally equips readers with additional tools to confront their own challenges. I must admit that it was exceedingly difficult to pen this book; to dredge up memories that I did not wish to face. ‘Overcoming Adversity’ is my story, yet I passionately believe that its contents can help the reader make a personal connection of their making.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Seliner’s enthralling account is a candid and introspective memoir that aims to offer encouragement and guidance to others dealing with adversity, emphasizing the importance of persistence, faith, and the support of loved ones.
A testament to the human spirit’s ability to endure, adapt, and find meaning in hardship, “Overcoming Adversity” is both a personal catharsis and a source of inspiration for anyone seeking hope and practical wisdom in the face of life’s greatest challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Overcoming Adversity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories