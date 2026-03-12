Author Vicki L. Eckstein’s New Book, "So, It Is What It Is!" is a Collection of Poems and Ruminations Designed to Help Readers Open Their Hearts and Minds Up to God

Recent release “So, It Is What It Is!” from Page Publishing author Vicki L. Eckstein is a stirring assortment of poetry and reflective writings that explore God’s unending love for his children, as shown through His son, Jesus. Through her writings, Eckstein aims to inspire readers to recenter their lives around God and open themselves up to His teachings and salvation.