Author Vicki L. Eckstein’s New Book, "So, It Is What It Is!" is a Collection of Poems and Ruminations Designed to Help Readers Open Their Hearts and Minds Up to God
Recent release “So, It Is What It Is!” from Page Publishing author Vicki L. Eckstein is a stirring assortment of poetry and reflective writings that explore God’s unending love for his children, as shown through His son, Jesus. Through her writings, Eckstein aims to inspire readers to recenter their lives around God and open themselves up to His teachings and salvation.
Urbana, OH, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vicki L. Eckstein, who has taught Sunday school youth class and women’s Bible study groups, has completed her new book, “So, It Is What It Is!”: a heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that will resonate with readers as they discover God’s unending love for them, helping them to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord.
“This book was written to express God’s love for you as revealed and demonstrated through His son, Jesus Christ (John 3:16),” writes Eckstein. “It is a plethora of writings and poetry.
“May your mind be open to receive what God has for you as His Holy Spirit does the lovin’, convictin’, tuggin’, and convincin’ of your heart.
“So it is what it is.
“To God be the glory!”
Published by Page Publishing, Vicki L. Eckstein’s engaging series will captivate readers as they explore themes of God’s love and the strength that can be found in faith. Deeply personal and stirring, “So, It Is What It Is!” is a powerful resource that will encourage readers from all walks of life to accept and embrace God's purpose for them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “So, It Is What It Is!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book was written to express God’s love for you as revealed and demonstrated through His son, Jesus Christ (John 3:16),” writes Eckstein. “It is a plethora of writings and poetry.
“May your mind be open to receive what God has for you as His Holy Spirit does the lovin’, convictin’, tuggin’, and convincin’ of your heart.
“So it is what it is.
“To God be the glory!”
Published by Page Publishing, Vicki L. Eckstein’s engaging series will captivate readers as they explore themes of God’s love and the strength that can be found in faith. Deeply personal and stirring, “So, It Is What It Is!” is a powerful resource that will encourage readers from all walks of life to accept and embrace God's purpose for them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “So, It Is What It Is!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories