Fashion Hut Jewelry Celebrates 25 Years with Sitewide Sale
New Jersey-based body jewelry retailer marks quarter-century milestone with special promotion on belly rings, nose rings, cartilage earrings, and beach lifestyle accessories.
Carteret, NJ, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fashion Hut Jewelry, a trusted online destination for body jewelry since 2001, is celebrating 25 years of serving the body modification community with high-quality, affordable jewelry and piercing aftercare products.
Anniversary Celebration
To commemorate this milestone, Fashion Hut Jewelry is offering 30% off body jewelry site-wide with fast shipping across the United States. This promotion reflects the company's commitment to making quality body jewelry accessible.
"This anniversary celebrates our customers," said Lia Monforte, owner of Fashion Hut Jewelry. "They've supported us for 25 years, and we're grateful to be part of their self-expression journey."
About the Company
Founded in 2001, Fashion Hut Jewelry has built a reputation for offering an extensive selection of body jewelry including belly button rings, nose jewelry, cartilage earrings, nose rings, septum clickers, and industrial barbells. The company specializes in safe, body-friendly materials including 316L surgical steel, 14k gold, and titanium.
The product range spans from everyday basics to statement pieces featuring cubic zirconia gems, opals, genuine gemstones, and intricate metalwork. The fashion jewelry collection includes toe rings, rings, anklets, bracelets, and necklaces. Beach essentials complement the jewelry offerings for customers seeking complete summer style.
Quality & Service Focus
Throughout 25 years, Fashion Hut Jewelry has prioritized customer satisfaction through competitive pricing, fast shipping, and responsive service. The company ships throughout the United States with orders processed quickly.
Fashion Hut Jewelry has built a loyal customer base through consistent quality, fair pricing, and understanding of the body jewelry community.
Looking to the Future
As Fashion Hut Jewelry enters its next quarter-century, the company remains committed to quality products, safe materials, affordable pricing, and excellent service.
About Fashion Hut Jewelry
Fashion Hut Jewelry is a US-based online retailer specializing in body jewelry and fashion accessories. With 25 years of experience, the company offers premium-quality pieces including belly rings, nose rings, cartilage earrings, anklets, and bracelets. Fashion Hut Jewelry provides body-friendly materials including 316L surgical steel, 14k gold, and titanium at accessible prices.
For more information, visit https://fashionhutjewelry.com
Contact: Fashion Hut Jewelry
Email: info@fashionhutjewelry.com
Website: https://fashionhutjewelry.com
Anniversary Celebration
To commemorate this milestone, Fashion Hut Jewelry is offering 30% off body jewelry site-wide with fast shipping across the United States. This promotion reflects the company's commitment to making quality body jewelry accessible.
"This anniversary celebrates our customers," said Lia Monforte, owner of Fashion Hut Jewelry. "They've supported us for 25 years, and we're grateful to be part of their self-expression journey."
About the Company
Founded in 2001, Fashion Hut Jewelry has built a reputation for offering an extensive selection of body jewelry including belly button rings, nose jewelry, cartilage earrings, nose rings, septum clickers, and industrial barbells. The company specializes in safe, body-friendly materials including 316L surgical steel, 14k gold, and titanium.
The product range spans from everyday basics to statement pieces featuring cubic zirconia gems, opals, genuine gemstones, and intricate metalwork. The fashion jewelry collection includes toe rings, rings, anklets, bracelets, and necklaces. Beach essentials complement the jewelry offerings for customers seeking complete summer style.
Quality & Service Focus
Throughout 25 years, Fashion Hut Jewelry has prioritized customer satisfaction through competitive pricing, fast shipping, and responsive service. The company ships throughout the United States with orders processed quickly.
Fashion Hut Jewelry has built a loyal customer base through consistent quality, fair pricing, and understanding of the body jewelry community.
Looking to the Future
As Fashion Hut Jewelry enters its next quarter-century, the company remains committed to quality products, safe materials, affordable pricing, and excellent service.
About Fashion Hut Jewelry
Fashion Hut Jewelry is a US-based online retailer specializing in body jewelry and fashion accessories. With 25 years of experience, the company offers premium-quality pieces including belly rings, nose rings, cartilage earrings, anklets, and bracelets. Fashion Hut Jewelry provides body-friendly materials including 316L surgical steel, 14k gold, and titanium at accessible prices.
For more information, visit https://fashionhutjewelry.com
Contact: Fashion Hut Jewelry
Email: info@fashionhutjewelry.com
Website: https://fashionhutjewelry.com
Contact
Fashion Hut JewelryContact
Lia Monforte
732-306-0399
https://fashionhutjewelry.com
Lia Monforte
732-306-0399
https://fashionhutjewelry.com
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