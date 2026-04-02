Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy Launches "Modern Survival" Self‑Defense Training Led by Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez
New 2026 programs in Boynton Beach, Florida, help families, women, and professionals learn real‑world self‑defense, not just sport martial arts.
Boynton Beach, FL, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy has launched a new “Modern Survival” self‑defense initiative led by Senior Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez to help South Florida residents become safer and more confident in a changing world. The academy focuses on practical Boynton Beach self‑defense training for kids, teens, and adults who want real skills they can use outside the dojo.
Located at 1499 SW 30th Ave., #24, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy specializes in Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do, Rapid Assault Tactics (R.A.T.), Jiu‑Jitsu, Hapkido, Filipino Kali, and scientific street fighting. Under Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez, who has 46 years of experience teaching law enforcement, military, security, and civilians, the academy delivers step‑by‑step self‑defense for beginners and experienced martial artists alike.
“People in Boynton Beach don’t just want belts they want to know they can protect themselves and their families in real situations,” said Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez, Senior Instructor at Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy. “Our Modern Survival training is designed to give everyday people simple, direct tools that work under pressure, whether it’s bullying, road‑rage encounters, domestic violence, or workplace conflict.”
The 2026 Modern Survival program covers situational awareness, threat recognition, verbal boundary setting, and high‑percentage responses to common street attacks, including grabs, chokes, weapon threats, and ground fighting. Students learn how to intercept and shut down aggression quickly, using concepts from Jeet Kune Do, Jiu‑Jitsu, and Kali instead of memorizing long, complicated routines.
In addition to group classes, Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy offers:
Women’s self‑defense workshops and personal safety training
Self‑defense and de‑escalation for workplaces and corporate teams
Specialized training for healthcare, education, and social‑service professionals
Private coaching and small‑group sessions for families and youth
“Our goal is to make Boynton Beach a safer place, one student at a time,” Rodriguez added. “You don’t need to be in shape or have any experience. If you can show up, we can help you become harder to victimize.”
Local residents can schedule an introductory self‑defense lesson in Boynton Beach or request on‑site training for organizations and community groups.
About Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy is a self‑defense focused martial arts school in Boynton Beach, Florida, offering realistic training for kids, teens, and adults in Jeet Kune Do, Jiu‑Jitsu, Hapkido, Filipino Kali, Muay Thai, Rapid Assault Tactics, and modern street self‑defense. Senior Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez and his team help students build confidence, fitness, and practical skills in a positive, family‑friendly environment.
Media & Enrollment Contact:
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
1499 SW 30th Ave., #24
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Phone: 561-654-0503
Website: https://bestmartialartsboyntonbeach.com
Located at 1499 SW 30th Ave., #24, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy specializes in Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do, Rapid Assault Tactics (R.A.T.), Jiu‑Jitsu, Hapkido, Filipino Kali, and scientific street fighting. Under Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez, who has 46 years of experience teaching law enforcement, military, security, and civilians, the academy delivers step‑by‑step self‑defense for beginners and experienced martial artists alike.
“People in Boynton Beach don’t just want belts they want to know they can protect themselves and their families in real situations,” said Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez, Senior Instructor at Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy. “Our Modern Survival training is designed to give everyday people simple, direct tools that work under pressure, whether it’s bullying, road‑rage encounters, domestic violence, or workplace conflict.”
The 2026 Modern Survival program covers situational awareness, threat recognition, verbal boundary setting, and high‑percentage responses to common street attacks, including grabs, chokes, weapon threats, and ground fighting. Students learn how to intercept and shut down aggression quickly, using concepts from Jeet Kune Do, Jiu‑Jitsu, and Kali instead of memorizing long, complicated routines.
In addition to group classes, Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy offers:
Women’s self‑defense workshops and personal safety training
Self‑defense and de‑escalation for workplaces and corporate teams
Specialized training for healthcare, education, and social‑service professionals
Private coaching and small‑group sessions for families and youth
“Our goal is to make Boynton Beach a safer place, one student at a time,” Rodriguez added. “You don’t need to be in shape or have any experience. If you can show up, we can help you become harder to victimize.”
Local residents can schedule an introductory self‑defense lesson in Boynton Beach or request on‑site training for organizations and community groups.
About Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy is a self‑defense focused martial arts school in Boynton Beach, Florida, offering realistic training for kids, teens, and adults in Jeet Kune Do, Jiu‑Jitsu, Hapkido, Filipino Kali, Muay Thai, Rapid Assault Tactics, and modern street self‑defense. Senior Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez and his team help students build confidence, fitness, and practical skills in a positive, family‑friendly environment.
Media & Enrollment Contact:
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
1499 SW 30th Ave., #24
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Phone: 561-654-0503
Website: https://bestmartialartsboyntonbeach.com
Contact
Boynton Beach Martial Arts AcademyContact
Pedro Rodriguez
561-654-0503
https://bestmartialartsboyntonbeach.com/
Pedro Rodriguez
561-654-0503
https://bestmartialartsboyntonbeach.com/
Categories