Qtonic Quantum Appoints Carol Lee Hobson, CISM, to Executive Advisory Board and as Founding Chair of Council for Women in Quantum Cybersecurity
PayNearMe CISO and 30-Year Financial Services Risk Executive Joins as a Strategic Investor and Senior Advisor to the Nation’s Leading Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Firm
Miami, FL, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carol Lee Hobson, CISM, Appointed to Qtonic Quantum Executive Advisory Board and Named Founding Chair of Council for Women in Quantum Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum Corp. today announced the appointment of Carol Lee Hobson, CISM, to its Executive Advisory Board. The company has also named Ms. Hobson the Founding Chair of the Council for Women in Quantum Cybersecurity, a leadership initiative established to expand the presence of women in senior security and technology roles as organizations prepare for the post-quantum security transition.
Ms. Hobson brings more than three decades of leadership across financial services and enterprise risk environments. She currently serves as Chief Information Security Officer at PayNearMe and as a Board Member of Credit Union West, where she advises on enterprise security strategy and governance. Her previous roles include senior security and risk leadership positions at USAA, Wells Fargo, PNC, Sallie Mae, and American Express, where she spent 14 years in Vice President roles spanning information security, technology quality, and operational risk.
Her appointment strengthens the Qtonic Quantum Executive Advisory Board, which includes Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.), former Deputy Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command; Peter Renner, Microsoft Global Client CTO; and Eliot Jung, former Executive Director of Cybersecurity at JPMorgan Chase.
“Carol has built and led security programs inside institutions that operate at extraordinary scale and scrutiny. That perspective is essential as organizations begin preparing for the cryptographic transition required by the quantum era. We are proud to welcome her to the Executive Advisory Board and to support the Council she will chair.”
— David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Qtonic Quantum
As Founding Chair, Ms. Hobson will lead the Council for Women in Quantum Cybersecurity, a Qtonic Quantum initiative designed to strengthen the pipeline of women entering senior security, risk, and technology leadership positions as quantum computing reshapes global security architectures.
“The quantum transition will introduce new challenges for security leaders across both the private and public sectors. Qtonic Quantum is focused on practical work that helps organizations understand and prepare for that shift. I’m honored to join the Advisory Board and to chair a council dedicated to ensuring women help shape the next generation of cybersecurity leadership.”
— Carol Lee Hobson, CISM
Ms. Hobson’s appointment reflects Qtonic Quantum’s effort to assemble an advisory group with deep operational experience across national security, enterprise technology, and financial risk.
About Carol Lee Hobson, CISM
Carol Lee Hobson is a cybersecurity executive and board member with more than 30 years of experience in enterprise risk, technology governance, and information security leadership within financial services. She currently serves as Chief Information Security Officer at PayNearMe and as a Board Member of Credit Union West. Her previous roles include Chief Operational and Technology Risk Officer at Sallie Mae, Head of Business Risk and Controls at USAA, Senior Vice President and Head of Technology Operations Risk Management at Wells Fargo, and multiple Vice President positions at American Express focused on information security and operational risk.
About Qtonic Quantum
Qtonic Quantum Corp. is an independent post-quantum cybersecurity advisory firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Be’er Sheva, Israel. The firm advises organizations on cryptographic risk discovery, quantum threat preparedness, and migration strategy for the post-quantum era.
Media Contact
Jessica Gold
+1 (866) 4-QTONIC
