Oh, What a Beautiful Day- Andrew Polec Sings the Golden Age of Musicals
Solana Beach, CA, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Come see multi-award winning, Andrew Polec, take you on a tour of Broadway's Golden Era! Polec, who was nominated for a Craig Noel Award for his work as Monty in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder last year at North Coast Rep, will sing hits from Oklahoma!, The Music Man, West Side Story, and I Do! I Do!.
The show will run March 30 and March 31, 2026 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $45. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
