Dina Management Launches New Domain and Upgraded Client Platform
Sydney, Australia, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dina Management announces the successful launch of its new domain and updated website, marking an important step in the company’s ongoing digital development and commitment to improving client services.
The new domain, introduced in early March 2026, forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen the company’s online infrastructure, enhance security standards, and provide a more streamlined digital experience for clients.
"This transition represents an important step in the continued development of our digital services," said Mr Finlay Campbell, CEO of Dina Management. "Our focus remains on providing secure, reliable, and efficient tools that support our clients needs."
As part of the update, Dina Management has implemented upgraded security measures designed to provide stronger data protection and improved privacy safeguards. These enhancements follow current best practices in digital security and further reinforce the company’s commitment to protecting client information.
The updated platform also introduces an enhanced client control panel that allows clients to view important account information, access and download official documents and retrieve statements at any time.
The new system has been designed to be secure, user-friendly, and accessible across devices, offering clients greater transparency and convenience when managing their accounts.
All services remain fully operational, and the transition to the new domain has been completed without interruption to client services.
About Dina Management
Dina Management Pty. Ltd. is a licensed financial services firm specialising in listed equities (stocks), corporate bond distribution, securities, proprietary managed investment schemes, and custodial and depository services.
The new domain, introduced in early March 2026, forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen the company’s online infrastructure, enhance security standards, and provide a more streamlined digital experience for clients.
"This transition represents an important step in the continued development of our digital services," said Mr Finlay Campbell, CEO of Dina Management. "Our focus remains on providing secure, reliable, and efficient tools that support our clients needs."
As part of the update, Dina Management has implemented upgraded security measures designed to provide stronger data protection and improved privacy safeguards. These enhancements follow current best practices in digital security and further reinforce the company’s commitment to protecting client information.
The updated platform also introduces an enhanced client control panel that allows clients to view important account information, access and download official documents and retrieve statements at any time.
The new system has been designed to be secure, user-friendly, and accessible across devices, offering clients greater transparency and convenience when managing their accounts.
All services remain fully operational, and the transition to the new domain has been completed without interruption to client services.
About Dina Management
Dina Management Pty. Ltd. is a licensed financial services firm specialising in listed equities (stocks), corporate bond distribution, securities, proprietary managed investment schemes, and custodial and depository services.
Contact
Dina ManagementContact
Kevin Brown
+61 2 9158 3240
https://dinam.au
Kevin Brown
+61 2 9158 3240
https://dinam.au
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