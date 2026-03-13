Deanne Stoner’s Newly Released “Sides” is a Raw and Reflective Collection of Poetry Exploring Life’s Struggles, Faith, and Personal Growth
“Sides” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanne Stoner is a deeply personal poetry collection that captures moments of hardship, hope, faith, and resilience through honest, expressive verse.
New York, NY, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Sides”: a candid and emotionally driven collection of poetry that invites readers to explore both the darker and more hopeful sides of life. “Sides” is the creation of published author, Deanne Stoner, who has been writing since the age of fifteen and believes God gifted her with a creative voice. Born in Oakland, California, she spent her early childhood there before moving to Walnut Creek and later to Florida. Early memories include a formative childhood lesson about honesty after taking items from a store and a life-changing moment at age nine when she fractured her ankle while pushing her younger sister out of the path of an oncoming car.
Diagnosed with Asperger’s, the author reflects on a life marked by challenges, growth, and gratitude. Now in her sixties, she sees each hardship as a lesson that shaped her character and faith. Passionate about poetry, photography, and cooking, she credits her creative gifts and resilience to God. Having experienced moments of deep struggle but also what she believes to be divine intervention and miracles, she hopes to share her faith, creativity, and life lessons to encourage and uplift others.
Stoner shares, “Some of this poetry may seem dark; lost in them are lessons in life. Some will be heartfelt, and some may be light or harsh. I write what I feel, and you’ll see poetry is open and raw. I consider it to be a gift from God.
Understand the meanings through the poem. Soak yourself in the words as they skip across the pages. So reach for something, open it, and read between the lines. You feel all the motion when it’s at heartpoem. Take it to heart. So please read or listen each poem. Thank you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanne Stoner’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection that encourages reflection, faith, and an appreciation for the power of creative expression.
Consumers can purchase “Sides” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sides”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Diagnosed with Asperger’s, the author reflects on a life marked by challenges, growth, and gratitude. Now in her sixties, she sees each hardship as a lesson that shaped her character and faith. Passionate about poetry, photography, and cooking, she credits her creative gifts and resilience to God. Having experienced moments of deep struggle but also what she believes to be divine intervention and miracles, she hopes to share her faith, creativity, and life lessons to encourage and uplift others.
Stoner shares, “Some of this poetry may seem dark; lost in them are lessons in life. Some will be heartfelt, and some may be light or harsh. I write what I feel, and you’ll see poetry is open and raw. I consider it to be a gift from God.
Understand the meanings through the poem. Soak yourself in the words as they skip across the pages. So reach for something, open it, and read between the lines. You feel all the motion when it’s at heartpoem. Take it to heart. So please read or listen each poem. Thank you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanne Stoner’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection that encourages reflection, faith, and an appreciation for the power of creative expression.
Consumers can purchase “Sides” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sides”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories