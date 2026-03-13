Billy and Linda’s Newly Released “Prophetesses: Joel 2:28–29 and Acts 2:17–18” is a Thoughtful Biblical Exploration of Women’s Prophetic Roles in Scripture
“Prophetesses: Joel 2:28–29 and Acts 2:17–18” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Billy and Linda is a Scripture-centered study that examines the biblical foundation for prophetesses while highlighting themes of faith, inclusion, and divine calling across both the Old and New Testaments.
New York, NY, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Prophetesses: Joel 2:28–29 and Acts 2:17–18”: a comprehensive and reflective examination of the role of prophetesses throughout Scripture. “Prophetesses: Joel 2:28–29 and Acts 2:17–18” is the creation of published authors, Billy and Linda, who have shared thirty-five years of life together, grounded in love, faith, and creativity, culminating in their latest book, Prophetesses. After previously spending two and a half years writing The Prophet of the KJB, they built a strong foundation for future storytelling rooted in their Christian values, though their aim is to share meaningful narratives rather than preach. Billy began his writing journey at age eighty-two, following a successful nineteen-year career as a medical center treasurer and training in accounting at SUNY Alfred State College, proving that it is never too late to pursue one’s passion.
A Vietnam-era veteran and the youngest of twelve siblings—seven of whom served in uniform—Billy also honors a long family lineage of military service dating back to 1630 and maintains membership in the Sons of the American Revolution, reflecting his deep appreciation for heritage, service, and faith.
Billy and Linda share, “The book Prophetesses explores the intersection of faith, gender, and race through the lens of biblical narratives. One central theme is the marriage of Moses to a Black woman, which challenges traditional interpretations of biblical figures and their relationships. This narrative invites readers to reconsider historical contexts and cultural dynamics within scriptural accounts.
Moses’s sister Miriam. Moses’s sister is named Miriam. In the context of this book, it seems there may be a desire to explore why her name or role might not resonate with certain themes or characterizations you wish to convey. Miriam is often portrayed as a strong leader and prophetess in her own right, particularly noted for her role during the exodus (Exodus 15:20–21). However, if you seek to diverge from traditional depictions or explore alternative narratives, this could involve reinterpreting her motivations or actions in relation to Moses’s marriage.
Divine intervention of God the Father. In the narrative, God’s intervention could serve as a pivotal moment that underscores themes of acceptance and divine purpose. The biblical texts of Joel 2:28–29 and Acts 2:17–18 speak about God pouring out His Spirit on all people, including sons and daughters who will prophesy. This can be interpreted as an affirmation of women’s roles in spiritual leadership and prophetic ministry. God’s involvement in Moses’s life regarding his marriage could symbolize broader themes of inclusion and divine approval for unconventional relationships.
Prophetesses in Scripture
The book highlights several significant prophetesses:
· Miriam. As mentioned earlier, she is recognized for her leadership during the exodus.
· Deborah. A judge and prophetess who led Israel into battle (Judges 4–5), Deborah represents strength and wisdom.
· Huldah. A lesser-known prophetess who played a crucial role during King Josiah’s reign by confirming the authenticity of the book of the law (2 Kings 22:14–20).
· Anna. A prophetess mentioned in Luke 2:36–38 who recognized Jesus as the Messiah when he was presented at the temple.
These women exemplify diverse expressions of prophetic authority within scripture, challenging patriarchal norms.
In summary, Prophetesses seeks to weave together these narratives to highlight women’s roles in biblical history while addressing contemporary issues related to race and faith. By focusing on characters like Miriam alongside other notable prophetesses, this can provide fresh insights into their contributions and significance within both ancient texts and modern discussions.
God the Father Does Not Discriminate!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy and Linda’s new book provides readers with a Scripture-rich resource that connects Old and New Testament prophecy while celebrating the breadth of God’s redemptive plan.
Consumers can purchase "Prophetesses: Joel 2:28–29 and Acts 2:17–18" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Prophetesses: Joel 2:28–29 and Acts 2:17–18", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
