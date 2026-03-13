Michael Zargona’s Newly Released “Turn Red Tomorrow” is a Gripping Work of Christian Speculative Fiction That Explores Survival and Hope in the Face of National Collapse
“Turn Red Tomorrow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Zargona is a riveting apocalyptic novel that follows ordinary families in a near-future America as they struggle to survive the sudden destruction of the nation’s financial system and the chaos that follows.
New York, NY, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Turn Red Tomorrow”: a powerful and thought-provoking novel that blends suspense, realism, and faith in a chilling vision of what could happen when society’s foundations crumble. “Turn Red Tomorrow” is the creation of published author, Michael Zargona, a Christian, military veteran, family man, honors college graduate, and small business owner who grew up in the Pacific Northwest and currently lives in the Selkirk Mountains along the Washington/Idaho border with his wife and children.
Michael Zargona shares, “Tomorrow, the world as we know it screeches to a halt.
In a near future America pulled from today's headlines and coming apart at the seams, Turn Red Tomorrow details a soberingly possible scenario where the nation's financial system is obliterated overnight, plunging the country into chaos. The story follows a typical extended family and their friends, scattered across the country, as they seek to reunite and survive the ever-present horrors of disease, starvation, and violence.
Their faith, relationships, and will to survive are further tested by their own power-mad government that has seized control of nearly all aspects of everyday life. Many of them fall in with a mysterious benefactor who shows a path to a restored America. Will they succeed, or simply join the nameless millions who have already perished?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Zargona’s new book is “Book One of the Apocalypse Revealed Trilogy,” launching an unforgettable journey into a world on the brink and the people determined to survive it.
Consumers can purchase “Turn Red Tomorrow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turn Red Tomorrow”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
