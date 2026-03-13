Carl and Mary Haynes’s Newly Released “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day” is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale of Wonder, Kindness, and Christmas Magic

“‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Carl and Mary Haynes is a whimsical holiday adventure that inspires imagination, compassion, and faith through the lovable heroes known as The 3 Purrr-Fect Angels.