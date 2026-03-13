Carl and Mary Haynes’s Newly Released “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day” is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale of Wonder, Kindness, and Christmas Magic
“‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Carl and Mary Haynes is a whimsical holiday adventure that inspires imagination, compassion, and faith through the lovable heroes known as The 3 Purrr-Fect Angels.
Bluefield, WV, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh”: a charming and imaginative Christmas story filled with warmth, wonder, and meaningful lessons. “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh” is the creation of published authors, Carl and Mary Haynes. Carl and Mary are native North Carolinians. Together, they were blessed with identical feelings of wanting to write stories concerning children’s fantasies. They got their idea for THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS from their three adopted cats. Carl and Mary believe in fantasies for children to help create their imagination and give them peace and education through reading.
Carl and Mary Haynes share, “A Purrr-fect Prayer
Before you go to bed tonight
And before we say good night
There’s just one more thing we must do
We will say a Purrr-fectly Good Prayer for you
We will tell GOD that all of you are all right
And GOD will tell us if we’re right
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS looking over you
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect things we must do
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS, you see
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect, as you should be
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS, you see
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect, Purrr-r-r-r-r-r-r-r-fect as can be
Just one more thing you must do
Say a Purrr-fectly Good Prayer and say it true
Before you go to bed each night
And listen to what GOD tells you is right
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS looking over you
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect things you must do
And you are Purrr-fect Angels too, you see
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect as you should be
You are Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect as can be
And you have to be Purrr-fect for your family
Purrr-r-r-r-r-fect, Purrr-r-r-r-r-fect,
PURRR-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-FECT
Oh yes, never tell a lie, lying is wrong, tell your friends only
what is true
Listen and learn, for we can teach you
We hope that all of you children have learned how to give
Also you must learn how to love one another so others will
know how to live
Be honest with your Mother, Daddy, Brothers, Sisters, and everyone
else you know
And the love in your hearts will grow
Do us one more favor if you will, please try not to cry
Just for now, THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS must say goodbye…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl and Mary Haynes’s new book is a charming installment to the “The Adventures of THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS” series, offering young readers a magical journey that nurtures imagination while reinforcing timeless values..
Consumers can purchase “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carl and Mary Haynes share, “A Purrr-fect Prayer
Before you go to bed tonight
And before we say good night
There’s just one more thing we must do
We will say a Purrr-fectly Good Prayer for you
We will tell GOD that all of you are all right
And GOD will tell us if we’re right
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS looking over you
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect things we must do
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS, you see
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect, as you should be
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS, you see
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect, Purrr-r-r-r-r-r-r-r-fect as can be
Just one more thing you must do
Say a Purrr-fectly Good Prayer and say it true
Before you go to bed each night
And listen to what GOD tells you is right
We are THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS looking over you
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect things you must do
And you are Purrr-fect Angels too, you see
Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect as you should be
You are Purrr-fect, Purrr-fect as can be
And you have to be Purrr-fect for your family
Purrr-r-r-r-r-fect, Purrr-r-r-r-r-fect,
PURRR-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-FECT
Oh yes, never tell a lie, lying is wrong, tell your friends only
what is true
Listen and learn, for we can teach you
We hope that all of you children have learned how to give
Also you must learn how to love one another so others will
know how to live
Be honest with your Mother, Daddy, Brothers, Sisters, and everyone
else you know
And the love in your hearts will grow
Do us one more favor if you will, please try not to cry
Just for now, THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS must say goodbye…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl and Mary Haynes’s new book is a charming installment to the “The Adventures of THE 3 PURRR-FECT ANGELS” series, offering young readers a magical journey that nurtures imagination while reinforcing timeless values..
Consumers can purchase “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “‘Twas the Night Before the Big Day: When Santa Couldn’t Find His Sleigh”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories