Terra Hurst’s Newly Released “Creating Flying Monkeys” is a Faith-Centered Guide to Recognizing Manipulation and Breaking Free from Narcissistic Family Dynamics
“Creating Flying Monkeys: Stop the Narcissist in Your Family from Doing This!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terra Hurst is an eye-opening and empowering resource that exposes narcissistic manipulation tactics while offering biblical insight, spiritual healing, and practical guidance for reclaiming peace and freedom.
South Lake Tahoe, CA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Creating Flying Monkeys: Stop the Narcissist in Your Family from Doing This!”: an informative and faith-driven exploration of narcissistic abuse and its devastating impact on families. “Creating Flying Monkeys: Stop the Narcissist in Your Family from Doing This!” is the creation of published author, Terra Hurst, author of Identifying Mental Abuse and Biblical Healing from Covert Narcissist Abuse, inspired by her healing journey after a twenty-five-year toxic marriage. Having begun her recovery over seven years ago, she now dedicates her writing to helping others recognize abuse, find healing, and restore hope after harmful relationships.
Hurst shares, “Do you want to understand the complex and sometimes confusing dynamics of a narcissist in the family?
Do you find yourself seeking guidance and support in dealing with a narcissistic relationship?
Are you tired of the control and impact that a narcissist has on you and the rest of your family?
Have you ever felt the heart-wrenching suffering of children being turned into unwitting pawns by a narcissistic parent and wanted to put a stop to it?
Are you ready to liberate yourself from the clutches of a narcissistic family member?
If you have answered yes to the above, you’ve come to the right place! Terra Hurst’s Creating Flying Monkeys: Stop the Narcissist in Your Family from Doing This is your key to liberation.
Providing information on the common tactics of a narcissist, Hurst’s compelling book features anecdotes and techniques that impart awareness and give guidance on breaking the narcissist cycle.
Within its pages, discover
• strategies for navigating the complexities of narcissism.
• the transformative impact of healing on your spiritual journey.
• the power of building a relationship with Jesus.
• manipulation techniques employed by narcissists.
• the secret to finding and embracing peace through a biblical foundation.
• the difference between aware and oblivious flying monkeys.
And much, much more!
This is your roadmap to understanding and overcoming the profound effects of manipulation through faith and courage.
Get ready to break free from manipulation and pain and find peace as you embark on a journey toward hope and spiritual growth through this amazing book.
Grab your copy now!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terra Hurst’s new book serves as both a warning and a guide—empowering readers to recognize manipulation, protect their families, and find peace through biblical truth, courage, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Creating Flying Monkeys: Stop the Narcissist in Your Family from Doing This!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Creating Flying Monkeys: Stop the Narcissist in Your Family from Doing This!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terra Hurst’s new book serves as both a warning and a guide—empowering readers to recognize manipulation, protect their families, and find peace through biblical truth, courage, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Creating Flying Monkeys: Stop the Narcissist in Your Family from Doing This!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories