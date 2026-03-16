Rev. Dr. Rosetta O’Neal’s Newly Released “Remembering Back Going Forward” is an Inspiring Memoir That Reflects on a Life of Faith, Perseverance, and Dedicated Service
“Remembering Back Going Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Rosetta O’Neal is a heartfelt autobiographical account that shares her journey through ministry, family, and personal trials while celebrating the sustaining power of faith.
New York, MI, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Remembering Back Going Forward”: a powerful and reflective memoir that chronicles a life shaped by faith, resilience, and service. “Remembering Back Going Forward” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. Rosetta O’Neal, a Detroit native, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who served in ministry alongside her late husband of fifty-seven years, James A. O’Neal. A trailblazer in ministry, she was among the first women ministers called by the historic Amherstburg Regular Missionary Baptist Association churches in Canada. She pastored and served in leadership roles for many years at churches in Chatham and Windsor, Ontario, and held positions within the Baptist Convention of Ontario and Quebec. Rev. Dr. O’Neal has traveled and studied internationally and earned a Doctor of Theology from Ashland University in 2017. Now serving as an associate minister at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, she continues to preach, teach, and lead with a heart devoted to God’s service.
Rev. Dr. O’Neal shares, “Writing my story I hope and pray whoever reads it will understand the joy I had and still have in serving Jesus Christ. There were rejections, disappointments and trials that occurred in my life that I never would have been able to overcome as a black woman if it had not been for the God I serve. I had accepted Jesus Christ in my life at an early age. Because of Him, I have done things, been places and suffered things, that when I tell my story, some say it’s hard to believe. Others find it amazing, that in my senior years, I would take time to write a book about God who loves me so much, that he would send me, my husband and children (who are also believers in Christ) on such a remarkable journey to share.
I want people to know that what God in Christ Jesus did for me was no secret and He would do the same for them, if they would only believe. It may not be where He led me, but wherever He sends you, He will be glorified. The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. So don’t be afraid as a woman of God to trust in Him no matter the color, rich, poor, educated, or uneducated; God has a plan for your life. Give your life to Him and receive His plan for you. Looking back going forward, growing stronger and wiser, God has ordered my steps, and I am forever grateful to Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Rosetta O’Neal’s new book offers readers an uplifting testimony of faith, perseverance, and God’s guiding hand, encouraging others to trust His plan and walk boldly in their calling.
Consumers can purchase “Remembering Back Going Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Remembering Back Going Forward”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Dr. O’Neal shares, “Writing my story I hope and pray whoever reads it will understand the joy I had and still have in serving Jesus Christ. There were rejections, disappointments and trials that occurred in my life that I never would have been able to overcome as a black woman if it had not been for the God I serve. I had accepted Jesus Christ in my life at an early age. Because of Him, I have done things, been places and suffered things, that when I tell my story, some say it’s hard to believe. Others find it amazing, that in my senior years, I would take time to write a book about God who loves me so much, that he would send me, my husband and children (who are also believers in Christ) on such a remarkable journey to share.
I want people to know that what God in Christ Jesus did for me was no secret and He would do the same for them, if they would only believe. It may not be where He led me, but wherever He sends you, He will be glorified. The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. So don’t be afraid as a woman of God to trust in Him no matter the color, rich, poor, educated, or uneducated; God has a plan for your life. Give your life to Him and receive His plan for you. Looking back going forward, growing stronger and wiser, God has ordered my steps, and I am forever grateful to Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Rosetta O’Neal’s new book offers readers an uplifting testimony of faith, perseverance, and God’s guiding hand, encouraging others to trust His plan and walk boldly in their calling.
Consumers can purchase “Remembering Back Going Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Remembering Back Going Forward”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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