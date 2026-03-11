Loveforce International Releases A Liberating New Billy Ray Charles Song
Santa Clarita, CA, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 13, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. It is a song by Billy Ray Charles. It is a song about liberation from secrecy.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “It’s Out In The Open.” It’s happy, soulfully rhythmic, background music creates a sound wall for a lyrical story. It tells a story about forbidden love and a couple who have been hiding their love, who are liberated. It’s a song about love triumphing against racial, religious, societal, cultural and socio-economic norms.
“We believe that Billy’s latest song will work as an anthem for any couple whose love transcends cultural or societal norms.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe, as does Billy, that love, true love, knows no boundaries. This song reflects that belief and captures it from the point of view of a couple who have finally become liberated, able to show their feelings for one another in public,” he continued.
Billy Ray Charles’ “It’s Out In The Open,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
